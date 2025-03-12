Ubuntu to replace classic coreutils and more with new Rust-based alternatives

After so much terrible tech politics news, let’s focus on some nice, easy-going Linux news that’s not going to be controversial at all: Ubuntu intends to replace numerous core Linux utilities with newer Rust replacements, starting with the ubiquitous GNU Coreutils.

This package provides utilities which have become synonymous with Linux to many – the likes of ls , cp , and mv . In recent years, there has been an effort to reimplement this suite of tools in Rust, with the goal of reaching 100% compatibility with the existing tools. Similar projects, like sudo-rs, aim to replace key security-critical utilities with more modern, memory-safe alternatives. Starting with Ubuntu 25.10, my goal is to adopt some of these modern implementations as the default. My immediate goal is to make uutils’ coreutils implementation the default in Ubuntu 25.10, and subsequently in our next Long Term Support (LTS) release, Ubuntu 26.04 LTS, if the conditions are right. ↫ Jon Seager

Obviously, this is a massive change for Ubuntu, and while performance is one of the cited reasons for undertaking this effort, the biggest reason is, of course, security. To aid in the testing effort, Seager created a tool called oxidizr, with which you can swap between the classic versions and the new Rust versions of various tools to try them out in a non-destructive way.

This is a massive vote of confidence in uutils, and I’m curious to see if it works out for Ubuntu. I doubt it’s going to take long before other prominent distributions follow suit.