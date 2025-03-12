Ubuntu to replace classic coreutils and more with new Rust-based alternatives

After so much terrible tech politics news, let’s focus on some nice, easy-going Linux news that’s not going to be controversial at all: Ubuntu intends to replace numerous core Linux utilities with newer Rust replacements, starting with the ubiquitous GNU Coreutils.
This package provides utilities which have become synonymous with Linux to many – the likes of
ls,
cp, and
mv. In recent years, there has been an effort to reimplement this suite of tools in Rust, with the goal of reaching 100% compatibility with the existing tools. Similar projects, like sudo-rs, aim to replace key security-critical utilities with more modern, memory-safe alternatives.
Starting with Ubuntu 25.10, my goal is to adopt some of these modern implementations as the default. My immediate goal is to make uutils’ coreutils implementation the default in Ubuntu 25.10, and subsequently in our next Long Term Support (LTS) release, Ubuntu 26.04 LTS, if the conditions are right.↫ Jon Seager
Obviously, this is a massive change for Ubuntu, and while performance is one of the cited reasons for undertaking this effort, the biggest reason is, of course, security. To aid in the testing effort, Seager created a tool called oxidizr, with which you can swap between the classic versions and the new Rust versions of various tools to try them out in a non-destructive way.
This is a massive vote of confidence in uutils, and I’m curious to see if it works out for Ubuntu. I doubt it’s going to take long before other prominent distributions follow suit.
Security is an extremely weird argument to make here, as none of them talk to the network. But as every rewrite, this will introduce new logic bugs – potentially some that result in you losing all your files because mv or rm behave slightly differently than a script expects (or even cp not creating the copy you expect correctly). These tools all already exist, they don’t gain many new features, the code has been battle tested over decades. Replacing it with something new and almost certainly not 100% compatible that also hasn’t been battle tested for decades is just a terrible idea and nothing else. I wonder if the true motivation here is that the person is one of the followers of the “All code needs to be rewritten in Rust, no matter whether it makes sense or not” cult and he just wants to push more Rust code into everything.
> and while performance is one of the cited reasons for undertaking this effort
If canonical cared about *performance*, they’d have gotten rid of snaps a long time ago.
Even now, snaps are such a detriment to the user experience that they negate the improvements of ssd’s. And that’s only a slight hyperbole.
Hats off to whoever named the util oxidizr.
I did not see this coming and it is totally surprising. Ubuntu is adopting the RedoxOS userland? Not only is it a radical step but I did not realize that uutils is ready. There are still missing commands and missing options in things as fundamental as ‘ls’.
https://github.com/orgs/uutils/projects/1/views/3
There goes a signature feature of SerpentOS (or AerynOS I guess).
If this catches on, it is certainly not going to be popular with the GNU crowd. Not only is it a massive blow to the idea of GNU/Linux but uutils is MIT licensed.