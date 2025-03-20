I think we need a bigger boot partition

Long ago, during the time of creation, I confidently waved my hand and allocated a 1GB ESP partition and a 1GB boot partition, thinking to myself with a confident smile that this would surely be more than enough for the foreseeable future. However, this foreseeable future quickly vanished along with my smile. What was bound to happen eventually came, but I didn’t expect it to arrive so soon. What could possibly require such a large boot partition? And how should we resolve this? Here, I would like to introduce the boot partition issue I encountered, as well as temporary coping methods and final solutions, mentioning the problems encountered along the way for reference. ↫ fernvenue

Some of us will definitely run into this issue at some point, so if you’re doing a fresh installation it might make sense to allocate a bit more space to your boot partition. If you have a running system and are bumping into the limitations of your boot partition and don’t want to reinstall, the linked article provides some possible solutions.