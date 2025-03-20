I think we need a bigger boot partition

Long ago, during the time of creation, I confidently waved my hand and allocated a 1GB ESP partition and a 1GB boot partition, thinking to myself with a confident smile that this would surely be more than enough for the foreseeable future. However, this foreseeable future quickly vanished along with my smile. What was bound to happen eventually came, but I didn’t expect it to arrive so soon. What could possibly require such a large boot partition? And how should we resolve this? Here, I would like to introduce the boot partition issue I encountered, as well as temporary coping methods and final solutions, mentioning the problems encountered along the way for reference.↫ fernvenue
Some of us will definitely run into this issue at some point, so if you’re doing a fresh installation it might make sense to allocate a bit more space to your boot partition. If you have a running system and are bumping into the limitations of your boot partition and don’t want to reinstall, the linked article provides some possible solutions.
At first I thought Thom was talking about a similar issue Windows had (recovery partition too small in old installations causes a KB to fail to install, for more info go here), and I was wondering why Thom wasn’t ranting about bloat in Windows and about those poor Windows users being subjected to such weird errors, then realized the article it about Desktop Linux. My bad.
I’m not a fan of how bootloaders have evolved such that this is a problem.
IMHO the boot partition should only contain executables pertinent to the bootloader but not the operating system or drivers. These files don’t belong in the bootloader.
It becomes more onerous when you dual or triple boot operating systems. Every install, despite having it’s own dedicated partition ends up with a large kernel and initrd on the bootloader. Because of this. it’s NOT sufficient to backup/snapshot the operating system’s file system, we additionally have to backup/restore it’s corresponding files on the boot partition. It’s just a shame that because of this we can’t rely solely on LVM / btrfs to backup & restore the OS instance. Obviously the boot loader needs to be able to load the kernel, but grub already has FS drivers and there’s no technical reason these have to be saved in grub’s FS. If this were handled better, a small bootloader partition is indeed all one would need since it wouldn’t contain parts of the OS.
You may be able to get away with running a kernel/initrd out of sync with the installed OS but IMHO it’s kind of jarring that it works this way. It is what it is, but ideally we could snapshot/restore the entire OS including the kernel and initrd without them being an exception.
Think about how cool this would be: we could snapshot the current OS state and no matter how much a new install gets butchered we could be confident that we could restore the snapshot without having to worry about any of this bootloader nonsense.
That’s how I run things with ZFSBootMenu.
My EFI partition just contains ~100MiB of VMLINUZ.EFI and VMLINUZ-BACKUP.EFI for ZFSBootMenu, which only change if I upgrade ZFSBootMenu, and then it pulls everything else out of the /boot folder inside the zroot/ROOT/ubuntu dataset which shares its pool of free space with the zroot/home pool.
These days, I’m of the mind that putting /boot on a separate partition is more bother than benefit.
…especially when I’ve never known “/boot is separated for recovery purposes” as more than an abstract thing because, since the very first time I successfully installed Linux around 2000, I’ve had access to LiveCD/LiveUSB booting as a far superior recovery environment. (eg. access to a web browser and higher resolutions)
I definitely agree, though, that on the machines where I’m not using ZFSBootMenu as my bootloader, I’ll allocate 1GiB of EFI partition. (eg. The little Debian mini PCs I use for low-measurement-noise benchmarking/profiling are optimized to minimize startup time and that meant using the kernel’s EFI stub to avoid needing a separate bootloader.)