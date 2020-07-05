 Home > Android > Chrome for Android is finally going 64-bit

Chrome for Android is finally going 64-bit

The first Android version to support 64-bit architecture was Android 5.0 Lollipop, introduced back in November 2014. Since then, more and more 64-bit processors shipped, and today, virtually all Android devices are capable of running 64-bit software (excluding one or two or more oddballs). However, Google Chrome has never made the jump and is only available in a 32-bit flavor, potentially leading to some unnecessary security and performance degradations. That’s finally changing: Starting with Chrome 85, phones running Android 10 and higher will automatically receive a 64-bit version.

It seems odd to me that it took them this long to move one of the most important applications in Android to 64 bit.

