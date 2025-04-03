Windows 9x QuickInstall simplifies installing Windows 98

If you’re elbow-deep in ’90s retrocomputing and maintain a fleet of your own personal seemingly identical but definitely completely different Windows 98 machines, Windows 9x QuickInstall is tailor-made just for you.
It takes the root file system of an already installed Windows 98 system and packages it, whilst allowing drivers and tools to be slipstreamed at will.
For the installer, it uses Linux as a base, paired with some tools to allow hard disk partitioning and formatting, as well as a custom installer with a custom data packing method that is optimized for streaming directly from CD to the hard disk without any seeking.↫ Windows 9x QuickInstall gitHub page
What you end up with is an easily customisable packaged Windows 98 installation that can be installed onto computers (or in virtual machines, I guess) at blazing speeds. It’s a relatively simple concept, but its implementation is genius and definitely not simple at all. This is a great tool for the retrocomputing community.
VXD vs whatever windows was doing at the time. It was a complete mess, and it lacked SMP, the best DOS card was a Tseng 4000/6000, the best windows 95 card ever made was the radeon ddr, windows 98 best card is up for debate, but i say 9800XT ViVO by powercolor.
Over all these years there has been hundreds of emulators to get windows 9x to run, but i just want to run BeOS with mclintock’s svg theme and, a decent browser, and non laggy video. Yes i know Haiku can do all of that, but it all looks too CSS, and it can not do as far as i know sound over HDMI. I can live with 640×40, but without sound it is not for me personally.