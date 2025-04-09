What’s up with Linux support for Qualcomm X Elite chips?

Remember when Qualcomm promised Linux would be a first-tier platform alongside Windows for its Snapdragon X Elite, almost a year ago now? Well, the Snapdragon X laptop have been out in the market for a while running Windows, but Linux support is still a complete crapshoot, despite the lofty promises by Qualcomm. Tuxedo, a European Linux OEM who promised to ship a Snapdragon X laptop running Linux, has posted an update on its progress, and it’s not looking good.

While Tuxedo did reach a major milestone last week by sending the laptop’s device tree to the LKML, that’s where the good news ends.

The next step is to support additional components of the ARM notebook within the device tree. This includes all USB functionalities, including USB4, external monitor connectivity via HDMI, and audio features, such as the headset jack. Additionally, driver testing is on the agenda. Unfortunately, a planned collaboration with Qualcomm, the manufacturer of the Snapdragon X Elite, did not materialize. However, we are in contact with the ARM specialists at Linaro and have sent test devices to them. We hope to receive valuable feedback from their developers and the community in the near future. ↫ Tuxedo’s website

This seems to indicate that Qualcomm isn’t as interested in Linux support after all, which may be because the Snapdragon X machines haven’t exactly taken over the laptop market as Microsoft and Qualcomm had hoped. The market for these things is probably not large enough for Qualcomm to justify investing in Linux support, especially when Windows on ARM is apparently not up to snuff yet either.

In case you are unaware of why device trees are such a big thing in ARM land, it’s because ARM devices do not have a nice ACPI table for operating systems to read system information from. Whereas x86 devices have their hardware components laid out in a nice ACPI table in UEFI, ARM devices do not, meaning that the Linux kernel needs to know specifically which device you’re using so it can load the correct device tree. On x86, this isn’t necessary, as the Linux kernel can just read the ACPI table, which works 99% of the time to get it to boot, even if specific components might not be supported (yet). On ARM, without a device tree, the Linux kernel doesn’t know what to do.

That’s one of the major reasons why it’s so hard for ARM to take off in the same way x86 once did. It’s just not designed to be infinitely intercompatible and interoperable as we’ve come to expect from the x86 world, and I don’t think anybody has any vested interest in changing that. I had hoped Microsoft might throw its weight around here, but it seems that’s not happening either.

The ARM desktop/laptop revolution seems mostly confined to Apple for now.