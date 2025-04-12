Elliptical Python programming

One thing I love about Python is how it comes with its very own built-in zen. In moments of tribulations, when I am wrestling with crooked code and tangled thoughts, I often find solace in its timeless wisdom.↫ Susam Pal
I can’t program and know nothing about Python, but this still made me laugh.
Gotta love the humor potential of how Python 2.x used to not have a boolean and, when they added one, they made it a subclass of int for backwards compatibility.
You can synthesize 0 or 1 with any comparison operator and then all you need is a little of the mindset that people use to create type-system-level integer systems in Rust and you’re well and truly on your way to turning Python into an esoteric language resembling something like Brainf*ck.