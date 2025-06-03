Sony’s NEWS UNIX workstations

The first prototype was ready in just six months. By October 1986, the project was announced, and in January 1987, the first NEWS workstation, the NWS 800 series, officially launched. It ran 4.2BSD UNIX and featured a Motorola 68020 CPU. Its performance rivaled that of traditional super minicomputers, but with a dramatically lower price point ranging from ¥950,000 to ¥2.75 million (approximately $6,555 to $18,975 USD in 1987). Competing UNIX workstations typically cost closer to ¥10 million (around $69,000 USD). NEWS caught on quickly in universities and R&D labs, where cost sensitive researchers needed real performance. The venture team had invested ¥400 million into development (about $2.76 million USD), and remarkably, they recouped those costs within just two months of launch. That same year, Sony introduced a lower cost version called POP NEWS (PWS 1550). With a GUI shell named NEWS Desk, a document sharing format called CDFF (Common Document File Format), and a focus on Japanese language desktop publishing, PopNEWS aimed to make UNIX more accessible to general business users. Targeted at the Desktop Publishing market, it showed Sony’s desire to bridge consumer and professional segments in ways no other UNIX vendor was trying at the time. ↫ Obsolete Sony’s Newsletter

I’ve been fascinated by Sony’s NEWS workstations, and especially the NEWS-OS operating system, for a long time now. Real hardware is hard to find and prohibitively expensive, but some of these Sony NEWS workstations can be emulated through MAME. Sadly, as far as I can tell, you can only emulate NEWS-OS up to version 4.x, as I haven’t been able to find any information about emulating version 5.x and the final version, 6.x. If anyone knows anything about how to emulate these, if at all possible, please do share with the rest of us.

What’s interesting about Sony’s UNIX workstation efforts from the ’80s and ’90s is that they played an important role in the early development of the PlayStation. The early development kits for the PlayStation were modified NEWS workstations, with added PlayStation hardware. To further add to the importance of the NEWS line for gaming, Nintendo used them to develop several influential and popular first-party SNES titles, which isn’t surprising considering Nintendo and Sony originally worked together on bringing a CD-ROM drive to the SNES, which would later morph into the PlayStation as Nintendo cancelled the agreement at the last second.