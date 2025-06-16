Twin: a text-mode window environment

Wayland this, Liquid Glass that – but what if you just want a nice, comforting text-based environment? Sure, you can just boot straight into a terminal, or perhaps get fancy about it with Screen or whatever, but what if you want a text-based environment, but don’t want to give up windows, menus, your mouse? How about a graphical user interface made up entirely of text?

Twin is text-based windowing environment with mouse support, window manager, terminal emulator, networked clients and the ability to attach/detach mode displays on-the-fly. It supports a variety of displays: plain text terminals: Linux console, twin’s own terminal emulator, and any termcap/ncurses compatible terminal;

X11, where it can be used as a multi-window xterm;

itself (you can display a twin on another twin);

twdisplay, a general network-transparent display client, used to attach/detach more displays on-the-fly. ↫ The Twin GitHub page

It looks exactly like what you’d think this would look like, and I find it absolutely fascinating. I’m not entirely sure how usable it is or who or what use case it’s optimised for, but I adore the dedication to the cause. It works on both Linux and FreeBSD, and most likely other systems as well.