“I want a good parallel computer”

The GPU in your computer is about 10 to 100 times more powerful than the CPU, depending on workload. For real-time graphics rendering and machine learning, you are enjoying that power, and doing those workloads on a CPU is not viable. Why aren’t we exploiting that power for other workloads? What prevents a GPU from being a more general purpose computer?↫ Raph Levien
Fascinating thoughts on parallel computation, including some mentions of earlier projects like Intel’s Larabee or the Connection Machine with 64k processors the ’80s, as well as a defense of the PlayStation 3’s Cell architecture.
I agree with the author. This idea isn’t really new. We’ve had some discussions about an operating system where the GPU took over instead of the CPU. At the extreme, the CPU could be completely eliminated with drivers written to run on the GPU itself. Or we could cheat and keep auxiliary CPUs around as hardware accelerators for the GPU, which is a funny thought.
Ether way though the primary OS functionality could be GPU based. This could work and has a lot of promising potential especially given the FLOPS and bandwidth advantages that GPUs have over any CPU. This is all theoretically doable, however we should consider the cons as well. GPUs use more energy and are probably overkill for the majority of tasks that haven’t already been migrated to a GPU. For example, I think it would be cool to have productivity applications/web browsers/etc that run entirely off the GPU, but is there really a benefit from the user’s perspective given that things are already mostly fast enough on a CPU?
My vote would be for the GPGPUization of SQL databases. There’s always demand for databases to go faster. A GPGPU DB running optimally would easy set new records even performing complex queries with ease.
Also as an aside, it is problematic that cuda, the dominant GPGPU programming framework, is so tightly vendor locked. OpenCL would be a better choice for openness and portability sake, but unfortunately it isn’t that competitive with cuda. These frameworks are still dependent on CPUs for bootloading, it would be interesting to see just how much can be moved to GPU within the context of existing APIs.
Another application would be GPGPU compilers since developers spend lots of time waiting for builds to finish. And not for nothing, but even obvious applications like GIMP and Inkscape would benefit from GPGPU-ization. Many applications that would benefit are probably being held back by a large code base that would be difficult to “port” without re-writing the whole thing.