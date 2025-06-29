Microsoft to remove all but the latest versions of drivers from Windows Update

This blog post is intended to notify all Windows Hardware program partners that Microsoft has taken a strategic initiative to clean up legacy drivers published on Windows Update to reduce security and compatibility risks. The rationale behind this initiative is to ensure that we have the optimal set of drivers on Windows Update that cater to a variety of hardware devices across the windows ecosystem, while making sure that Microsoft Windows security posture is not compromised. This initiative involves periodic cleanup of drivers from Windows Update, thereby resulting in some drivers not being offered to any systems in the ecosystem.↫ Microsoft’s Hardware Dev Center
The general gist is that Microsoft is going to remove all drivers from Windows Update for which newer versions exist – or, to put it in a different way, only the latest versions of a driver are going to remain available on Windows Update. It’s effectively a clean-up of Windows Update, and the only way older versions of drivers will remain available on Windows Update is if the manufacturer in question can make a “business justification” to keep them around.
Some of this may sound surprising, since many people assume Windows Update only offers the latest versions of drivers – annoyingly so, sometimes – but this isn’t the case. Corporations with fleets of devices can actually determine exactly which drivers get sent to their devices, including opting for older versions in case newer versions have regressions or otherwise cause issues. Sometimes you just don’t have a choice.
According to Adam Demasi, the creator and maintainer of the amazing Legacy Update service, Microsoft hasn’t deleted a single driver or update from Windows Update since 2001 (save for problematic updates). This results in a truly massive collection of updates and drivers, and that’s causing real problems for Microsoft.
Windows Update has a pretty cool system of describing whether an update is necessary to be installed on the current system, or if it is already installed. It also builds a relationship graph between updates, to indicate when they have been replaced by a newer update that includes all changes from the previous update. That system is also its downfall, causing the Windows Update service to be incredibly slow in checking for updates, possibly never completing the check at all. This issue also applies to WSUS, which despite being based on the very robust SQL Server, struggles with the number of drivers Microsoft hosts on Windows Update. As of April, we know that Windows Update hosts 1,799,339 drivers, and this creates a 138 GB database that requires almost 16 days to synchronise down from the main servers. The WSUS server is brought to its knees, with frequent timeouts while it furiously tries to complete database queries. (The PC used is a Ryzen 5700G with 32 GB of 3600 MHz RAM and 500 GB of NVMe, running Windows Server 2025 and SQL Server 2022.)↫ Adam Demasi
From this, it’s easy to understand why Microsoft would want to perform some housekeeping, followed by a new set of rules around only keeping the latest versions of drivers around in Windows Update. Demasi also notes that these plans by Microsoft won’t affect drivers for old devices, since they will still be served their “newest” driver version, and it won’t affect Legacy Update either.
Good to hear that I’ll be offered 29 less realtek drivers whenever I need to use windows update for drivers.
I don’t necessarily expect WU to house every single version of a driver ever created. However I hope they don’t plan to only have the very latest driver. That seems to be overshooting the mark. Not only have I had reason to use older drivers to fix bugs, but some manufacturers even use windows updates maliciously. An example I ran into recently are devices with prolific’s USB chips…
It’s one thing to break comparability with clones for #1, I can see why Prolific/FTDI/others do this. However I encountered both #2 and #3 on a job. After updating to win11 and using the latest drivers, authentic hardware that was previously working now displayed the above messages when plugged in. While I could get functionality back temporary reverting to older drivers. Windows itself made it very difficult to keep using those old drivers. Every prolific update wipes out the working driver with their new intentionally broken ones to coerce owners into buying new hardware. Needless to say this is so infuriating and I think a class action lawsuit is in order against both MS and the manufacturers for perpetuating this sham. Customers should have the right to continue using perfectly compatible hardware without interference from malicious updates from WU.
Honestly this quote leaves me shocked. These numbers are extremely modest in the database world. I would typically reserve a weekend to migrate something like that, but half a month?!? That’s insane. I’m lead to believe that something awfully inefficient is going on there.
Most NVMe drives sustain more than 1GB/s at copying (simultaneous reading and writing)…
https://www.tomshardware.com/features/ssd-benchmarks-hierarchy
Running that NVMe full tilt for 16 days should transfer 1,382,400GB. Even accounting for some inefficiency, a mere 2M drivers and 138 GB shouldn’t even be a bother. Even a paltry DSL line from the 90s at 3mbps would have been able to transfer 518.4GB in that time. If anything I’m surprised at how little the requirements are for 20 years of drivers, haha.
None of this implies the article is wrong, only that something inefficient is going on. The bottleneck could be on microsoft’s end and the local machine performance is a red herring.