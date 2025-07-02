Servers and thin clients in every home is the future they stole from us

I’ve used thin clients at home for quite a while – both for their intended use (remotely accessing a desktop of another system); and in the sense of “modern thin clients are x86 boxes that are wildly overpowered for what they run, so they make good mini servers.”
Recently, I saw a bulk lot of Sun Ray thin clients pop up on Trade Me (NZ’s eBay-like auction site) – and with very little idea of how many clients were actually included in this lot, I jumped on it. After a 9 hour round-trip drive (on some of the worst roads I’ve seen!), I returned home with the back of my car completely packed with Sun Rays. Time for some interesting shenanigans!↫ catstret.ch
I was unaware you could still set up a Sun Ray environment with latest versions of OpenIndiana, and that has me quite interested in buying a few Sun Rays off eBay and follow in the author’s footsteps. It seems like it’s not too difficult, and while there’s some manual nonsense you have to do to get everything to install correctly, it’s nothing crazy.
To this day, I firmly believe that the concept of dumb thin clients connected to powerful servers is an alluring and interesting way of computing. I’m not talking about connecting up to servers owned by massive technology corporations – I’m talking about a few powerful servers down in your own basement or attic or whatever, serving applications and desktops straight to basic thin clients all around your house. These thin clients can take the shape of anything, from something like a desktop setup in your office, down to a basic display in your kitchen for showing recipes, setting timers, and other basic stuff – and everything in between.
Sun Rays could ‘hot desk’ using personal smart cards, but of course, in this day and age you’d have your smartphone. The thin clients around your house would know it was you through your smartphone, and serve up the applications, desktop, tools, and so on that you use, but everything would be running on the servers in your house. Of course, my wife would have her own account on the server, as would our children, when they are old enough.
None of this is impossible with today’s tools and computing power, but it wouldn’t be easy to set up. There are no integrated solutions out there to make this happen; you’d have to scrap it together from disparate parts and tools, and I doubt such a house of cards would end up being reliable enough not to quickly become a massive annoyance and time sink. On top of that, we live in a rental apartment, so we don’t even have a basement or attic to store loud servers in, nor are we allowed to drill holes and route Ethernet cabling for optimal performance.
Anyway, there’s no chance in hell any of the major technology companies would build such a complex ecosystem in a world where it’s much easier and more profitable to force people to subscribe to shitty services. In my ideal computing world, though – a server in every home, with cheap thin clients in every room.
Unfortunately I don’t think Wayland supports this sort of remote display connection sort of thing. And at least in KDE, the RDP implementation is not fully baked yet. VNC of course could work, but for Wayland, I think, you’d still end up needing a separate VM for each “session” since I don’t think (could easily be wrong, haven’t researched it much) you can’t really start multiple Wayland sessions for different simultaneous user sessions. Happy to be proven wrong.
I do like the idea…but practically, even if I did live in a multi-story house, I can’t think of many cases where this would be that useful. Either I’m gaming, which I’m sitting at the main system anyways, or mostly browsing the web and a tablet/phone works just fine for that for quick lookup stuff. Especially with bookmark sync and the like these days.
Slightly off topic, but I’ve talked previously here and on Mastodon about the HP T620 thin clients I picked up basically for free a couple of years ago. They aren’t quite fast enough to use as a standalone desktop PC (though I’m doing just that with one of them with OpenBSD installed). For what Thom was talking about though, they would make for excellent clients in a home server/client environment. They are passively cooled and use solid state storage, so they’d be perfect to hide away around the house as needed. They can be found on eBay and similar sites for around $25 each, or in bundles that bring the cost down to $10 each or so.
Of course I’m not using mine for that kind of setup because as Thom said it would be a hassle to maintain; and as Drizzt321 said, I’d have to be sure to use a X11 WM/DE instead of Wayland since the latter doesn’t support X11’s seamless networked windowing. No, I’m using them in place of what most people would use a Raspberry Pi for; a PiHole DNS server, a slow but functional desktop PC, and a classic console emulator via Batocera Linux.
I wonder if they’d be fast enough to be a dummy Steam Streaming frontend for TV room, with your main machine with honking GPU/etc in another room somewhere.
More than fast enough I’m sure. I haven’t tried it but they are (on paper) nearly as powerful as a Raspberry Pi 4 which can do Steam streaming with no issues. I have the dual core AMD GX-217GA variants, there were also GX-415GA quad-core units that were effectively twice as performant.
Morgan,
I had lots of issues with Steam streaming on RPI5, so much so that I gave up on it. It was just too buggy. for the kids to use. Disabling hardware acceleration fixed a lot of display issues, however I never managed to consistently fix joystick issues. Some games worked fine, others the joysticks were totally unusable (only when remote, no problem locally). I actually don’t know if these bugs are strictly on the RPI client side, they could be bugs on the host side. I’m not sure if streaming from a windows host, which I don’t have, would make a difference. The RPI is running armbian, maybe I need to try something else. I bought the RPI specifically for this use case for the kids and was frustrated it didn’t just work out of the box. I ended up buying 30ft HDMI/USB cables to avoid the bugs in remote play.
> Sun Rays could ‘hot desk’ using personal smart cards, but of course, in this day and age you’d have your smartphone. The thin clients around your house would know it was you through your smartphone,
That is silly when, in most use cases, letting the phone itself be the client would be far more convenient.
We used to be able to set this up in the Mac world (the original iMac being an under-the-radar NC). OS X Server had a nice turnkey GUI option to configure hosting user accounts on the server so you’d have your home desktop wherever you logged in, or you could netboot the whole OS on a driveless Mac.
Back in the day (early 2000s), this was how Purdue University in the US ran their CS labs. Around 20 students would log into CDE desktops on a Sun workstation that had 4 Ultra Sparc CPUs and around 2GB of RAM at the time.
I ended up finding a Sun Ultra desktop for my apartment to complete my homework on back in the day as well. I really miss Sun hardware and operating environments. Such nostalgia!
This makes sense if you want to have one “real computer” for your whole family and administer it alone, knowing your spouse and kids can’t get root.
This just sounds like a minicomputer and terminals with extra steps. It’s hardly the “future” when it’s literally a technology dating back to the earliest days of computing.
Not saying it’s a bad concept, or should be ignored. It’s definitely a concept that could (and maybe should) still be used in modern settings. But the “future” is hardly the future when it was the present for at least 30 years.
Anyway, it’s something pretty trivial to do with a couple raspberry pi’s, a minimal Linux distro and some remote desktop sessions. I know many universities and colleges use thin client software to operate remote desktop sessions for their students.
Yes!!! This is how technology should have evolved and we were actually on the right track in the late 90s, Video conferencing was P2P (ie microsoft’s netmeeting need a server). Remote control software didn’t didn’t depend on centralized service. Directory services existed for games, but the games themselves were genuine P2P and typically didn’t rely on centralized servers. P2P file sharing didn’t require companies to provide any infrastructure/bandwidth (legally problematic, but regardless the technology was proven and it scaled much better centralized providers could).
But then…
🙁
I honestly think we were evolving fine without centralized services….but the companies saw dollar signs and wanted to shift control away from owner-enabling tech and onto services they control instead. Even today this stupid shift makes it a pain to access files from local shares on my android phone. This is such an important feature for owner autonomy that both apple and google refuse to provide native support: for it. Innovation that empowers user independence needs to be avoided at all costs. The systematic killing of owner autonomy is taking place everywhere, Even the owner’s ability to setup a local login at install is being curtailed. Many of us are holdouts calling out this crap, but it doesn’t matter because we are the outsiders now and the onus on us is to throw up the white flag and give in if want to collaborate with others who’ve already accepted this fate.
A play on the star trek meme: Resistance is….lonely.