Systemd has been a complete, utter, unmitigated success

The year is 2013 and I am hopping mad.
systemdis replacing my plaintext logs with a binary format and pumping steroids into
initand it is laughing at me. The unix philosophy cries out: is this the end of Linux (or, as many are calling it, GNU plus Linux)?
The year is 2025 and I’m here to repent. Not only is↫ Tyler Langlois
systemda worthy successor to traditional
init, but I think that it deserves a defense for what it’s done for the landscape – especially given the hostile reception it initially received (and somehow continues to receive? for some reason?). No software is perfect – except for TempleOS – but I think that systemd has largely been a success story and proven many dire forecasts wrong (including my own). I was wrong!
The article goes into detail on a number of awesome features, niceties, and clever things systemd has, and they’re legion. Even as a mere user, I like systemd, as every time I have had to or wanted to interact with it, it’s been a joy to use, with excellent documentation making it remarkably easy even for someone like me to get into it without doing any damage or breaking anything. Every time I read up on system’d more advanced features, I’m surprised by how well thought out and implemented it all seems to be.
I’ve experienced several major leaps forward in the Linux world that made using Linux on my computers easier and more reliable, and the adoption of systemd stands among them as one of the biggest leaps forward desktop Linux has ever made. The idea of going back to a random piles of non-standardized init scripts with nebulous dependencies from varying sources and wildly different levels of quality seems like a complete nightmare to me.
There’s a lot of charm in doing things ‘the old way’, and I’m not saying you’re wrong for wanting an init system that tries to do less, or that’s easier to read and parse for you, or whatever, but that doesn’t mean systemd is bad, evil, or part of a Red Hat conspiracy to kill Linux.
It might not be a Red Hat conspiracy, but it’s a product of our time, where software gets bloated constantly, and developers lose track of the actual benefits, until they give up and build a new project from scratch, which will start being slower than the previous one, of course.
If systemd were plugin-oriented, with different and independent parts that could be plugged in or not, then maybe it could be reasonable. But a monolithic 1.2 million lines of code for an init system? No thanks. Not to mention that so far systemd has more than 82 thousand commits — which can be translated to more than 220 years if we consider 1 commit per day. Are users more satisfied?
Also, we have many examples of distros that don’t use systemd and they’re doing just fine. This includes Slackware, which has a very solid set of init scripts. Well, at least far more solid than systemd, meaning it works without requiring constant maintenance.
Hoo boy, I’m getting my extra large popcorn for this one!
I understood the need for systemd when I was working in webhosting and dealing with MySQL processes that would crash without the init system being aware of it. Reliable service management is something older inits can’t do at all and Upstart didn’t do as well.
Yup. Having had to do instance deployments of linux at massive scales for several projects, made it quite obvious why systemd is a thing.
Phew… Systemd supports anything and everything these days. It grew an NTP client, manages your resolv.conf and fsck knows what else on top of being an init system. I only find out about yet another thing taken over by systemd when I try to change it and it reverts it or it fails. Granted, for an average user it works nicely and keeps things ticking along remarkably well, but when you’re used to UNIXness and you’re up against a d[a]emon that throws all sorts of trickery at you, it’s bound to get frustrating. It became a tradition of sorts to rant about systemd and reminisce on the good old days of sysvinit but systemd undeniably is a success story. Do I like it? No. Do I avoid it on purpose, especially as far as distro choices go? Also no.
owczi,
When systemd’s tools don’t quite do what you need, like with complex networking, it can be easier to script the old school commands directly than to use systemd networking.
I actually despised sysvinit. Maintaining state with scripts and pid files was a hack. The lack of a built in process monitor was really problematic. Almost every modern init system including systemd solved it. I wrote my own in 2005 (IIRC) and it did process monitoring too. I just wanted to say this because the set of people who rant on systemd isn’t the same as those who reminisced about sysvinit. Many sysadmins who welcomed improvements over sysvinit still would have preferred one that promoted unix philosophy and portability better than systemd.
Systemd, the init system, is an improvement on what existed before it but I still do not like it. Like the rest of the Red Hat Linux platfom (GNU + systemd + GNOME) it is somewhat over-engineered and built to work with the rest of the platform without regard for anything else.
Most of my thoughts about it are captured fairly well by the Chimera Linux founder:
https://chimera-linux.org/docs/faq#what-is-the-projects-take-on-systemd
LeFantome,
From your link…
This view is entirely omitted from the article, but I think it should be included because many people feel this way.
Systemd proponents almost always compare it against legacy sysvinit scripts, which so many of us hated long before systemd entered the picture. Most of us were never against replacing init scripts. Instead, most of us strongly dislike systemd for failing to embrace the unix KISS principal where you’ve got simple tools that do one job and do it well. Yes systemd has been made to work, but it’s come at a cost of making everything more difficult to decouple from systemd. Frankly systemd’s monolithic approach makes linux less flexible and more windows like – for better and for worse.
Kroc is right, behind the scenes systemd is becoming an OS onto itself especially as it keeps displacing non-systemd tooling.
I’d just like to interject for a moment. What you’re referring to as Linux, is in fact, Systemd/Linux, or as I’ve recently taken to calling it, Systemd plus Linux. Linux is not an operating system unto itself, but rather another free component of a fully functioning Systemd system made useful by the Systemd daemon, shell utilities and vital system components comprising a full OS as defined by POSIX…
The systemd folks do a decent job of documenting the features of systemd that they want you to use in the default manner.
But they do a lousy job of documenting how to minimize systemd, how to disable portions of systemd, how to bring systemd under the user’s control. It’s kind of like Apple. Apple will tell you how to use your device the approved Apple way, but once you start wanting to change the configuration to suit your needs you will have to find documentation from external Apple-hacking communities.
And unfortunately with systemd, there aren’t really any systemd-hacking communities that have sprung up. For the most part, you either use systemd or you don’t. And so you either use systemd in its rather bloated and sometimes annoying release state, or you go use Devuan or MX or antiX or Guix or Hyperbola or a similar distro that replaces systemd with a different init manager.