Study: using “AI” slows developers down significantly

It’s become almost impossible to avoid the “AI” evangelists spreading the gospel of how “AI” tools are helping them work faster and get more stuff done in less time, but do any of those claims have any basis in reality? Should we really be firing countless people and replace them with “AI” tools? Should we spend god knows how much money on “AI” tools and force employees to use them?
Well…
When developers are allowed to use AI tools, they take 19% longer to complete issues—a significant slowdown that goes against developer beliefs and expert forecasts. This gap between perception and reality is striking: developers expected AI to speed them up by 24%, and even after experiencing the slowdown, they still believed AI had sped them up by 20%.↫ Joel Becker, Nate Rush, Beth Barnes, and David Rein
We’re very much in the early days of proper research into the actual effectiveness and real-world benefits of “AI” tools for all kinds of professions, so a study like this definitely isn’t a smoking gun, but it does fly in the face of the tech companies and their evangelists shoving “AI” down our collective throat. With how much these tools get even the most basic stuff wrong, with how often they lie and make stuff up, I just can’t imagine them speeding up as many tasks as people claim they do.
At the same time, “AI” tools do definitely have a place for very specific tasks, and I think that studies like these will look different for every single profession and even every single task within a profession. It’s going to be incredibly hard or even impossible to come to a “theory of everything” on the effectiveness and usefulness of “AI” tools. It won’t be until this idiotic hype dies down before we can have a grounded, honest, fact-based discussion about which “AI” tools make sense where.
> experienced open-source developers working on their own repositories.
This is the important part ^. My interpretation is that when you know what you’re doing, AI slows you down.
So it makes sense that it started being used at the C-level, I guess…
I know someone who knows close to nothing about coding, and is “successfully employed” as as coder, getting by with AI. Basically throw shit against the wall until it seems to do what is required. Credit where it is due: he is learning, not just blindly parroting.
He showed me some of the results, I wouldn’t want to inherit that…
As a person with little coding knowledge, this has been a huge help to get simple scripts working. It helped me update some of my old code to do some things I could not figure out myself and our in house developers didn’t have time or I should say interest to help me figure out. To me, this is a great tool for people with a small amount of understanding and knows how to use it to build simple code. To a real developers, this is akin to breaking his leg and giving him a crutch (A.I tool) to walk. Developers in the near future may be unable to work without this tool much like the man needing the crutch to walk. Lord help us when coders aren’t able to improve the A.I when they start to faiil or do nonsense.
Yes. Conversely if you’re trying to wade through Microsoft’s abstruse API docs to implement a new feature or do something in a different language than usual, using an AI-enabled editor that can show you how to use the APIs right inside your code is an enormous time saver. It’s like Clippy on steroids.
Many reporters have come at AI with an agenda (both for and against). I agree with Thom that we need to assess the merits on a case by case basis. Too many critics imply AI is no good because it can’t do everything, but doesn’t have to do the whole job to legitimately save time. Like any other job, programming involves a lot of menial busywork, which slows down the process even for competent programmers. To me this is where AI has the most potential in the short/medium term. Creating a code template or framework around a new library is a good example of this. The AI doesn’t need to finish the whole project to answer questions, provide examples, and begin prototyping. Code refactoring and applying API changes are tedious regardless of skill level. AI that specialized at this could be a huge productivity boost. It might even be a solution to the unstable linux ABI problem. We’re also in the early days of AI itself and things are still evolving.
There is a lot of hype to be sure, the bad AI will fade away in due time, but whether we like it or not AI as a whole is not going away and over the next 10-15 years I expect we’ll see more of it rather than less.