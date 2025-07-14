Google confirms it’s merging ChromeOS and Android

Late last year, Mishaal Rahman reported that Google was going to merge ChromeOS and Android, and it seems Google itself has now confirmed that’s exactly what’s happening.
“I asked because we’re going to be combining ChromeOS and Android into a single platform, and I am very interested in how people are using their laptops these days and what they’re getting done,” Samat explained.↫ Lance Ulanoff at TechRadar
I’m definitely interested to see what using Android across desktops, laptops, tablets, martphones, and smartwatches is going to be like. The same applications on all those form factors? So many have tried, and as many have failed. I just don’t think Google has what it takes.
It’s really funny that people try to pretend that they are merging anything. Android apps were supported on ChromeOS for years: https://support.google.com/googleplay/answer/7021273
That was done with special altered version of Android run in the VM. It can run Android apps (which is the goal) but most system services (the ability to tune network settings, e.g.) are ripped out because ChromeOS does that.
And what is ACTUALLY merging is normal Android (with all the settings windows and other such stuff) with that special VM (that is made to run Android apps on desktop).
The ChromeOS itself… it’ll just be thrown away.
zde,
This would be a really bad thing, as both Chrome OS and Android have two distinct, and clean designs for very different use cases.
Chrome OS is essentially an immutable Linux distribution (the one that Fedora Silverblue and others forked form in the past) that is used for client devices with high security and a good layer for vm pass though.
Android is a mobile operating system designed for UI and customization in mind. It allows root (even though most devices don’t in practice) and much more tinkering:
https://gist.github.com/CrashenX/72cb5c25c374aa4dfb4e
Moving one way or the other will be problematic.
Yes, Chrome OS can Android apps, but as you mentioned they were in a VM. (It can also run full Linux distributions and even plays Steam games if you have the proper hardware)
Android as a base would be even worse, as it is not as safe, nor has a track record for running foreign operating systems or programs. It would be a massive undertaking.
Chrome also runs on Chrome devices (Chromecase, Nest speaker, …) but that was slowly being replaced by Fuchsia. So that might already been done.
Anyway, this would be a very bumpy ride.
Wasnt this new like in 2016? What is taking so long?
I ended up getting a free 2022 era chromebook from a friend who ended up replacing it with a windows laptop. I wrongly assumed that one could install a proper linux distro onto all chromebooks. It turns out this isn’t generically true and only some models/manufacturers support that. I could only boot into the preexisting linux environment, but couldn’t install a full distro. Moreover the bootloader made a blaring noise for several seconds every bootup to warn that the system is modified. I couldn’t even boot up a stupid laptop without waking everyone else up, or imagine I wanted to use it on a plane…FUCK GOOGLE for pulling that shit!!!! Seriously no amount of expletives will do it justice. And all it takes is a “space bar, enter key” to wipe my whole system without even an admin password. I got a SuzyQ cable to try to reprogram it but it turns out this only works with some specific models too. Honestly I didn’t previously hate chromebooks so much but this was when I wrongly assumed all chromebooks could be reprogrammed. Maybe if I coincidentally ended up with an unrestricted model I’d have a different opinion of them, but after several hours trying to get another distro on it I wanted nothing to do with it. Needless to say I absolutely despise devices designed to lock owners out of their own hardware and I hate chromebooks for this reason.
I ended up giving it to my dad, assuming it’d be good enough for him, but he found it it doesn’t support the full version of thunderbird. It only runs the android version, which is extremely limited and lacking many features. He’s not a tech guy and even he told me it wasn’t good enough for him..
My uncle-in-law didn’t do any research and bought a chromebook only to learn that chromeos couldn’t run his applications or use his printer. This was his fault for not checking compatibility, but at the same time I wonder how many millions of chromebook owners are in the same boat.
Sorry for my long winded rant, it’s my roundabout way of saying good riddance to chromeos, you were more trouble than you were worth and I for one won’t be missing you.
Wow, I had no idea Chromebooks could be such a PITA. Good riddance indeed. Though I’m not very confident things will be less locked down with the Android iteration.
Moochman,
To be clear, my experience is limited to this one chromebook device. If the usb programming cable had happened to work with my model I’d probably be none-the-wiser about the procedure not working with all chromebooks. Maybe the startup noises and ridiculously insecure device reset would have been fixed too? Not sure how these are hardcoded in the firmware. I might have been able to hack out these antifeatures with an in circuit flash programmer but by this point I’m already upset that the hardware erects these obstacles. Not a fan.
Moochman,
It’s a valid point, I can see them keeping the worst anti-features in place too. 🙁
Don’t forget cars and TVs 🙂