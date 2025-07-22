Microsoft rolls out another set of “AI” tools to Windows 11 users

Ever wanted Windows to monitor what’s on your screen continuously and ask it to do stuff for you? Well, have I got news for you: Copilot Vision, as this feature is called, is now rolling out to users in the US.

Copilot Vision on Windows, now available in the U.S., is a new way to engage with your Windows 11 PC. When you enable it, it can see what you see on your device and talk to you about it in real time. It acts as your second set of eyes, able to analyze content, help when you’re lost, provide insights and answer your questions as you go. Whether you’re browsing, working or deep in a project, Copilot Vision offers instant insights and answers. ↫ The Windows Experience Blog team

Do note that Copilot Vision will not keep its data on your device, instead sending it off to Microsoft. So, if you ever wanted to give Microsoft even more insight into exactly what you’re doing with your Windows installation, now’s your chance. Well, if you’re in the US, that is, and some its capabilities are only available on Snapdragon PCs, not on Intel or AMD machines.

In the same blog post, Microsoft also highlights a few actually useful features coming to Windows, like a colour picker in the screenshot tool, the ability to change the lighting in photos, or having the area selector in the screenshot tool snap to what it thinks is the important part you wish to actually take a screenshot of. However, Microsoft is also adding nonsense like sticker generators in Paint, text generators in Word, and stuff related to Teams that makes me even happier than I already am that I’m self-employed and work alone.

If you’re in the US, you can get these features now if you wish through Windows Update.