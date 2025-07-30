Why RISC-V Linux needs everyone upstream

RISC-V has been supported in the upstream Linux kernel since 2017. But without a common hardware baseline, ensuring compatibility across builds and distros hasn’t been easy. The ecosystem was in need of a compelling, clearly defined hardware target – something both software and hardware teams could rally around to produce silicon capable of running stable, enterprise-grade software.

This target arrived in October 2024 with the ratification of the application-class RVA23 Profile – RISC-V-speak for a baseline configuration, similar to microarchitecture feature levels in x86. The culmination of years of progress, RVA23 brings together the work done to shape the ISA and standardize key extensions such as vector, bit manipulation and hypervisor.