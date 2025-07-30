Why RISC-V Linux needs everyone upstream

RISC-V has been supported in the upstream Linux kernel since 2017. But without a common hardware baseline, ensuring compatibility across builds and distros hasn’t been easy. The ecosystem was in need of a compelling, clearly defined hardware target – something both software and hardware teams could rally around to produce silicon capable of running stable, enterprise-grade software.
This target arrived in October 2024 with the ratification of the application-class RVA23 Profile – RISC-V-speak for a baseline configuration, similar to microarchitecture feature levels in x86. The culmination of years of progress, RVA23 brings together the work done to shape the ISA and standardize key extensions such as vector, bit manipulation and hypervisor.↫ James De Vile at RISC-V International’s blog
Such a standard, stable baseline is incredibly welcome, and RISC-V working to have everything part of the upstream Linux kernel is crucial. Having to deal with out-of-tree patches and drivers and specific builds for specific boards is a nightmare – look at Linux on ARM – and hinders adoption of RISC-V.
I don’t know that having a standard microarchitecture profile will stop bad out of tree drivers that never get upstreamed. And it immediately writes off any existing RV64 silicon (like the P550) because none of it is compatible with the new profile.
I am very curious about RISC-V (I know it’s 5, but I always think and say VEE in my head) and I understand that the licensing is broadly open and people/companies can implement it in a million ways, and I wonder how well that will translate to creating computers a consumer could use. Is it so fragmented that a specific board will have to have a specific distro(s) or very specific versions of othe OSes or is it possible to create distros that will run across a broad number of boards?
I’m not an engineer or coder, just a user, so it intrigues me.
It translates the same as ARM. RISCV SoCs are the same amount of mess (replace ARM execution unit wirh riscv and you get basically what is on the market). Optional extensions mean nothing is supported anywhere and nothing is standarized beyond primitive OpenSBI, which doesn’t even compare to PC BIOS features from 386 era.