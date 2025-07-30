Why are you (still) using OpenBSD?

Last week-end, I was invited to the UNIX Social Camp in Dijon, France to talk about the reasons I still use OpenBSD these days and why should others do so; or at least, have a look at OpenBSD. ↫ Joel Carnat

Here’s my short pitch as to why you should use OpenBSD: it’s the closest you’ll get to a traditional, classic UNIX, while still using a modern and maintained operating system. OpenBSD just makes sense, and every time I run into some issue or I want to know how something in OpenBSD works, the answers always make me go “well that makes sense”.

That’s rare in modern computing, and we need to cherish it.