 Home > OpenBSD > Why are you (still) using OpenBSD?

Why are you (still) using OpenBSD?

OpenBSD No Comments

Last week-end, I was invited to the UNIX Social Camp in Dijon, France to talk about the reasons I still use OpenBSD these days and why should others do so; or at least, have a look at OpenBSD.

↫ Joel Carnat

Here’s my short pitch as to why you should use OpenBSD: it’s the closest you’ll get to a traditional, classic UNIX, while still using a modern and maintained operating system. OpenBSD just makes sense, and every time I run into some issue or I want to know how something in OpenBSD works, the answers always make me go “well that makes sense”.

That’s rare in modern computing, and we need to cherish it.

About The Author

Thom Holwerda

Follow me on Mastodon @[email protected]

Leave a Reply