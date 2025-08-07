Developing your first KDE application

Akseli Lahtinen, a KDE developer who works on various components of the KDE Plasma desktop environment, had never actually made his own KDE application from scratch – until now. He created a to-do application, called KomoDo (available on Flathub), that makes use of the todo.txt format, and penned a blog post detailing his experiences. Of course, as a KDE developer, he’s got a head start and access to people who know their stuff, but that doesn’t mean it was a walk in the park.

If you’re thinking of developing a KDE application, Lahtinen’s blog post is a great place to start.