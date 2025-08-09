Debian 13 released

Debian has released its latest version, Debian 13 “trixie”.

This release contains over 14,100 new packages for a total count of 69,830 packages, while over 8,840 packages have been removed as obsolete. 44,326 packages were updated in this release. The overall disk usage for trixie is 403,854,660 kB (403 GB), and is made up of 1,463,291,186 lines of code. ↫ Debian 13 release announcement

I’m never quite sure what to say about new Debian releases, as Debian isn’t exactly the kind of distribution to make massive, sweeping changes or introduce brand new technologies before anyone else. That being said, Debian is a massively important cornerstone of the Linux world, forming the base for many of the most popular Linux distributions.

At some point, you’re going to deal with Debian 13.