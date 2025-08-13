Debian GNU/Hurd 2025 released with Rust, 64bit support, and more

We removed ads from OSNews. Donate to our fundraiser to ensure our future!

The Hurd, the collection of services that run atop the GNU Mach microkernel, has been in development for a very, very long time. The Hurd is intended to serve as the kernel for the GNU Project, but with the advent of Linux and its rapid rise in popularity, it’s the Linux kernel that became the defacto kernel for the GNU Project, a combination we’re supposed to refer to as GNU/Linux. Unless you run Alpine, of course. Or you run any other modern Linux distribution, which probably contains more non-GNU code than it does GNU code, but I digress.

The Hurd is still in development, however, and one of the more common ways to use The Hurd is by installing Debian GNU/Hurd, which combines the Debian package repositories with The Hurd. Debian GNU/Hurd 2025 was released yesterday, and brings quite a few large improvements and additions.

This is a snapshot of Debian “sid” at the time of the stable Debian “Trixie” release (August 2025), so it is mostly based on the same sources. It is not an official Debian release, but it is an official Debian GNU/Hurd port release. ↫ Samuel Thibault

About 72% of the Debian archive is available for Debian GNU/Hurd, for both i386 and amd64. This indeed means 64bit support is now available, which makes use of the userland disk drivers from NetBSD. Support for USB disks and CD-ROM was added, and the console now uses xkb for keyboard layout support. Bigger-ticket items are working SMP support and a port of the Rust programming language. Of course, there’s a ton more changes, fixes, improvements, and additions as well.

You can either install Debian GNU/Hurd using the Debian installer, or download a pre-installed disk image for use with, say, qemu.