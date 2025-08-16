Guide: FreeBSD, KDE Plasma, and Wayland

We removed ads from OSNews. Donate to our fundraiser to ensure our future!

But what if your friends and relatives are more interested in FreeBSD than Linux? Well, here we have a detailed guide to setting up a FreeBSD desktop using KDE Plasma and Wayland. Yes, Wayland is available in the BSD world as well, and in a few years I wouldn’t be surprised to see most FreeBSD desktop guides – including the documentation from FreeBSD itself – to primarily advise using Wayland over X11, as Wayland support in FreeBSD improve even further.

I’m sure this will upset nobody.