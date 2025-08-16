Guide: FreeBSD, KDE Plasma, and Wayland

We removed ads from OSNews. Donate to our fundraiser to ensure our future!
But what if your friends and relatives are more interested in FreeBSD than Linux? Well, here we have a detailed guide to setting up a FreeBSD desktop using KDE Plasma and Wayland. Yes, Wayland is available in the BSD world as well, and in a few years I wouldn’t be surprised to see most FreeBSD desktop guides – including the documentation from FreeBSD itself – to primarily advise using Wayland over X11, as Wayland support in FreeBSD improve even further.
I’m sure this will upset nobody.
Wayland is inevitable on FreeBSD for the same reason as on Linux–applications.
There are of course now several Wayland only desktop environments–including Niri which I am in now). A bigger problem is that there are going to be more and more Wayland only applications.
There are only a handful of Wayland only applications at the moment. As GUI toolkits like GTK go Wayland only, the Wayland-only app universe will grow rapidly. There are Wayland-only GUI toolkits now. Eventually, there will be popular apps created with them.
The other big force will be hardware. But I personally think it will be longer before hardware stops working on Xorg. Time will tell.