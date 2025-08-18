MS-DOS development resources

If you’re interested in developing for and programming on MS-DOS and other variants of the venerable operating system, SuperIlu has collected the various tools and applications they use and like for this very task. In case you’re wondering who SuperIlu is – they are the developer of things like DOStodon, a Mastodon client for DOS, DOjS, and much more.

This is my short list of interesting resources for MS-DOS development. This is neither meant to be unbiased nor exhaustive, it is just a list of software/tools I know and/or use. The focus is on free and open source software. ↫ SuperIlu at GitHub

None of the items on the list are abandonware, so there’s no risk of relying on things that are no longer being developed. With most of the items also being free and open source software, you can further be assured you’re safe from the odd rugpull. If you’re into DOS development, this is a treasure trove.