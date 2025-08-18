After nine years of being broken, Windows’ dark mode is now less broken

It is no secret that Windows 11’s dark mode is undercooked, to put it mildly. While modern parts of the operating system support dark mode and they look fantastic with it, plenty of commonly used UI surfaces and legacy parts are still stubbornly light. Those include common file action dialogs, such as copying/moving progress, deleting prompts, file properties dialog, and more. Nearly four years into Windows 11’s lifecycle, Microsoft is finally fixing that.↫ Taras Buria at Neowin
Many things about Windows baffle me deeply, but the half-baked, broken “dark” mode must be one of the biggest of them all. Here’s one of the largest, wealthiest companies in the world, and while introduced in 2016, the dark mode in their flagship operating system product is still effectively broken. Nine years into its existence, Windows users finally will no longer be blinded whenever they start a file operation, which is nice, I guess, but I doubt this new push to fix dark mode in Windows will cover everything.
Windows’ dark mode joins the Settings application as one of those things that’s just deeply half-assed in Windows. I find it incredibly hard to believe Microsoft couldn’t have taken like five developers from their “AI” team to comb through Windows years ago to address these issues, so my only conclusion is that they just don’t care. Windows and its user experience just isn’t a priority for the company, and this should really make Windows users reconsider their “choice” of operating system.
> Windows and its user experience just isn’t a priority for the company, and this should really make Windows users reconsider their “choice” of operating system.
As always: not everyone has the luxurious position of being able to avoid windows.
> Windows’ dark mode joins the Settings application as one of those things that’s just deeply half-assed in Windows. I find it incredibly hard to believe Microsoft couldn’t have taken like five developers from their “AI” team to comb through Windows years ago to address these issues,
Those five were put on maintaining the windows upgrade experience at the quality we have all come to appreciate.
I’ll show myself out now.
What I don’t quite understand is Windows XP had theming support, lost starting with Vista for “Aero”, and there was literally tons of “themes” that were fully dark (remember UXTheme Patch ?). So why breaking something that works ?
Maybe because :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w28WYueCzq0
Microsoft did a full ground-up rebuild of the kernel and underpinnings of Windows, with Windows Vista, a project that is still paying dividends today (Windows 11 is basically Vista in a trenchcoat).
Microsoft need to get their best UI and application developers together, and start a skunkworks project to rip out all the old Windows UI and start afresh. I want Windows 13 to be a perfect re-imagining of Windows. Heck, if it’s less schizophrenic i’d pay money for it.
We need a modern day “Win95”. Something groundbreakingly pretty, consistent, and usable. No legacy Ui cruft. Just a clean, modern interface, futureproofed for any theming changes Microsoft decide to do to keep Windows “relevant” for the next 25 years. Of course backwards compatibility is a must, but i feel a lot of that can largely be done with API wrappers. I’m not even too bothered if my 25 year old app still looks 25 years old, as long as the out-of-the-box OS doesn’t look like something from the last century in places.