After nine years of being broken, Windows’ dark mode is now less broken

It is no secret that Windows 11’s dark mode is undercooked, to put it mildly. While modern parts of the operating system support dark mode and they look fantastic with it, plenty of commonly used UI surfaces and legacy parts are still stubbornly light. Those include common file action dialogs, such as copying/moving progress, deleting prompts, file properties dialog, and more. Nearly four years into Windows 11’s lifecycle, Microsoft is finally fixing that. ↫ Taras Buria at Neowin

Many things about Windows baffle me deeply, but the half-baked, broken “dark” mode must be one of the biggest of them all. Here’s one of the largest, wealthiest companies in the world, and while introduced in 2016, the dark mode in their flagship operating system product is still effectively broken. Nine years into its existence, Windows users finally will no longer be blinded whenever they start a file operation, which is nice, I guess, but I doubt this new push to fix dark mode in Windows will cover everything.

Windows’ dark mode joins the Settings application as one of those things that’s just deeply half-assed in Windows. I find it incredibly hard to believe Microsoft couldn’t have taken like five developers from their “AI” team to comb through Windows years ago to address these issues, so my only conclusion is that they just don’t care. Windows and its user experience just isn’t a priority for the company, and this should really make Windows users reconsider their “choice” of operating system.