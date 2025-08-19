“Markdown is a disaster: why and what to do instead”

Markdown – or, more accurately, incompatible variants of Markdown – is everywhere, but that doesn’t mean everybody likes it. It’s the lowest common denominator of light markup languages, with a lot of well-documented issues, and Karl Voit decided to write a long and detailed article about the Markdown’s shortcomings.

Just to make sure we’re on the same page here: I do not want to take away awesome workflows that are made possible by using an LML like Markdown. I just want to mention that the very same kind of workflows are possible by using a better designed LML. Unfortunately, some issues mentioned here do seem very subtle and minor. However, their consequences are not. With LMLs getting more and more popular and gaining wider use in tools, we really should make sure that our LML choice is a really good one. Personal feelings aside. ↫ Karl Voit

Voit clearly has a preference for a specific alternative LML, but that doesn’t mean the points they make in the article are any less valid. The world of Markdown is chaotic, with a seemingly endless number of varieties and dialects, perfectly illustrated by the Markdown Monster. To make matters worse, the Markdown syntax is quite ambiguous, further complicating how you’re supposed to write it, and how tools are supposed to process it. The end result is that documents you write in Markdown today might be difficult to process decades from now, which isn’t exactly conducive to its intended function.

Voit mentions more issues, but this is the main gist.

There’s one major issue – at least for me – that Voit doesn’t go into, and that’s a problem I have with any of these simple markup languages I’ve tried: their syntaxes rely on some of the most annoying and cumbersome characters to type. There’s a lot of weird keyboard clawing you need to do to enter the characters required by the syntax, and it just makes for an uncomfortable typing experience for me. I wish someone would design one of these syntaxes with typability in mind, making sure to only use characters that are easy to type. While this probably imposes some pretty hefty restrictions during the design of such a syntax, I think it can make for a much more elegant typing experience.

As a result, I do not use Markdown or any of its alternatives.