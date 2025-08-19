“Markdown is a disaster: why and what to do instead”

Markdown – or, more accurately, incompatible variants of Markdown – is everywhere, but that doesn’t mean everybody likes it. It’s the lowest common denominator of light markup languages, with a lot of well-documented issues, and Karl Voit decided to write a long and detailed article about the Markdown’s shortcomings.
Just to make sure we’re on the same page here: I do not want to take away awesome workflows that are made possible by using an LML like Markdown. I just want to mention that the very same kind of workflows are possible by using a better designed LML.
Unfortunately, some issues mentioned here do seem very subtle and minor. However, their consequences are not. With LMLs getting more and more popular and gaining wider use in tools, we really should make sure that our LML choice is a really good one. Personal feelings aside.↫ Karl Voit
Voit clearly has a preference for a specific alternative LML, but that doesn’t mean the points they make in the article are any less valid. The world of Markdown is chaotic, with a seemingly endless number of varieties and dialects, perfectly illustrated by the Markdown Monster. To make matters worse, the Markdown syntax is quite ambiguous, further complicating how you’re supposed to write it, and how tools are supposed to process it. The end result is that documents you write in Markdown today might be difficult to process decades from now, which isn’t exactly conducive to its intended function.
Voit mentions more issues, but this is the main gist.
There’s one major issue – at least for me – that Voit doesn’t go into, and that’s a problem I have with any of these simple markup languages I’ve tried: their syntaxes rely on some of the most annoying and cumbersome characters to type. There’s a lot of weird keyboard clawing you need to do to enter the characters required by the syntax, and it just makes for an uncomfortable typing experience for me. I wish someone would design one of these syntaxes with typability in mind, making sure to only use characters that are easy to type. While this probably imposes some pretty hefty restrictions during the design of such a syntax, I think it can make for a much more elegant typing experience.
As a result, I do not use Markdown or any of its alternatives.
Never used it because I can’t stand the name. Markdown and the propsed replacement orgdown both have names that are quite depressing to me. I prefer to write everything in a plain text file with no attempt at formatting apart from caps, spaces, tabs, and paragraphs.
I love Markdown but have noticed that there are different flavors or custom flavors in certain apps. That is kind of annoying, because I am not always sure what the differences are.
With that said, I think Markdown is great for its intended purpose – which is to help writers and bloggers do some basic stylizing that can get transferred over to different platforms in an agnostic and simple way. I basically just use bold, italics, 3 headers, block quotes, code blocks, horizontal line, and occasional links and images. But even the last two are kind of lame to do with Markdown, so I much prefer to do them in the final doc whether that is Google Doc or Craft or WordPress or whatever.
I see people doing tables and stuff with them, and that is just wild!!!! Like if you need tables, go to a real word processor (aka Pages). 🙂
I love Markdown. It liberated from using Word for technical documents. It easy to write and easy to read when not even rendered. It took the place of stupid XML tags in modern languages’ doc comments. I love the name, keeps the mark-up down!
If you need stuff where MD ambiguity is a problam, you should probably use something else instead.
drstorm,
Yes, markdown is a very good tool to write technical docs without needing LaTeX or other typesetting software. It can also be read by human eyes (to a point). Even tables can be made visually useful with some effort.
RichText back in the day was supposed to be this, but it was too convoluted:
vs
> I wish someone would design one of these syntaxes with typability in mind, making sure to only use characters that are easy to type. While this probably imposes some pretty hefty restrictions during the design of such a syntax, I think it can make for a much more elegant typing experience.
The problem is that keyboards are designed primarily around human languages, so the keys that are more easily reached also happen to be the ones that are more likely to conflict with your average human’s text, which would make for a distinctly *less* elegant typing experience.
I love markdown because of one of it’s base principles:
A well written markdown document is also a well-written plain text document, without any fanfare (markup for the sake of markup).
The fact that (a markdown flavour) is available in most system is sugar on top.I like commonmark even more as it fixes some of the biggest papercuts and makes it behave a bit more deterministic, but it also muddies the water with being yet another standard.
Markdown is fine for stuff like README, building instructions, or some random post on the internet. For documentation it’s horrible, and I much prefer WikiText, although it seems that only MediaWiki supports it.