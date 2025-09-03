Why self-host 9front?

In 9front, we host almost all parts of our development process on 9front — the git repositories, the mailing list, the ci/cd, the web site, and everything else. (The exception is #cat-v IRC) We use the system regularly, both when hacking on the system and in our personal use. Personally, I write most of my code on Plan 9, read my emails there, and often drive Linux from there. I run my home network off of a 9front CPU server, and host my websites off it. I know other people around 9front do similar. ↫ Ori Bernstein

It clearly shows, too. If you dive into the 9front community, you’ll quickly realise everything runs on 9front, and that does create a sense that the operating system is capable, and that its developers have confidence and pride in their work. Exploring 9front myself, it feels awesome to see that all the documentation I’m reading is being hosted on 9front machines.

I’m going to relaunch the OSNews Gemini capsule, this time hosted on 9front, and since countless 9front users host their own Gemini capsules on 9front, I feel confident that I’ve got people to talk to when I need help. I just need the time to actually sit down and figure out the minutiae of 9front, because it truly is unique.