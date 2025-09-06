KDE releases first alpha of KDE Linux

Akademy 2025, KDE’s yearly developer and community event, this year held in Berlin, Germany. Amid all the various talks and informal meetings, the KDE project also officially unveiled the first alpha release of KDE Linux, a project they’ve been working on for a while now. KDE Linux will serve as a “reference implementation” of KDE Plasma and official KDE applications, for use by developers and regular users alike.
KDE Linux will have a quick update cycle, to ensure its users always have the latest releases of KDE Plasma and various other KDE applications and related technologies. It may, however, not be as optimised as other KDE distributions, and the intent of KDE Linux is not to compete with or replace other distributions. The goal is to show other distributions how KDE itself intends for its software to be presented.
So, what is KDE Linux based on?
KDE Linux is an “immutable base OS” Linux distro with a core created using Arch Linux packages — but it should not be considered part of the Arch family of distributions. Some very fundamental Arch technologies (like the
pacmanpackage manager!) have been removed. KDE software is then built on top of this core using KDE’s homegrown development tools and Flatpak.
KDE Linux leans on Systemd for a great deal of functionality. Updates are atomic and image-based, with the last 5 OS images cached on disk for safety. Only the Wayland session is supported. Apps primarily come from Flatpak and Snap.↫ KDE Linux’ website
The overview of the KDE Linux’ architecture provides some more details. I like that it eschews GRUB in favour of systemd-boot (GRUB should be retired in this, the year of our lord 2025) and relies on systemd-sysupdate for operating system updates. Of note is that the mention of Snap is merely for convenience’s sake as an option; Snap is not a requirement, nor are any Snap packages installed by default.
Since this is the first alpha release, expect bugs and issues, and don’t use it on any production machines until they’re a few more releases in.
Grub is more than a bit unwieldy but its also the most conplete boot manager. Systemdboot is the best option for UEFI but for better or for worse there are many more boot systems than that
Shugo
I really liked syslinux far more than grub, which is too complex and overengineered for my tastes. But the linux community at large really seems to be strongly drawn to more complexity even though IMHO a bootloader should be simple. Syslinux is practically abandoned now, but in it’s prime I experienced way more failure modes with grub due to all the fragile engineering that went into it: struggling with drive mapping and config file sync issues, especially if you had more than one OS or used removable drives. Ultimately all the bugs got fixed for me, but I still don’t like the complexity.
Alfman,
Grub was a breath of fresh air over LILO. (Not sure about syslinux, have only used it on live cds)
It had much better configurability, and the ability to edit things on the fly, and a semi usable command line interface. Basically a primitive recovery system, usually much more useful than whatever distribution I use at the time was providing for recovery.
But I was expecting UEFI take its place. Instead EFI become worse than BIOS In a lot of ways.
LILO was replaced even before I really got into linux. Syslinux was a friendly boot loader, can select and edit commands before executing them. It supports bootloader applications including a shell and hardware tests, but I never spent any time in there because I just wanted it to boot other operating systems.
In theory they might have replaced bootloaders, menus, command lines and all in an agnostic way, but I think microsoft pulled a lot of strings to make it serve windows needs and not be as good as it should be for everyone else. On many modern systems it’s hard to even get to a boot screen without first selecting it within windows. I’ve had to fix a botched system that I couldn’t even get into the UEFI bios without wiping the OS first, which is insane but that’s what we get when microsoft has their way with hardware standards.
It would have been so awesome if ARM would beaten x86 and incorporated an easy and robust bootloader standard across all the hardware. I know they didn’t consider that their job, but It’s a major lost opportunity.
Alfman,
Grub supports what is called the multiboot image format:
https://wiki.osdev.org/Multiboot
I used that when I was experimenting with my own kernels. Basically allows skipping over some of the initialization details, It loads your kernel, along with optional modules and transfers into 32 bit mode. (Probably 64 bit today, did not follow).
Unfortunately Linux did not support it (they still have their own kernel and ramdrive images). And it also did not make inroads to EFI (at least as far as I know).
It would be awesome for hobby OS developers if this became a wider standard.
(And I honesty, totally believe Microsoft would do their own influence on EFI. Yes, it is pretty much Windows oriented on most systems. But pulling out the boot drive is a good way to fall back to the menus)
sukru,
Oh I should clarify that “syslinux” was for livecds, Technically “extlinux” was what they called the bootloader on disk drives (ext/btrfs/xfs) It used to be in lots of distros including debian and I think ubuntu.
https://manpages.debian.org/buster/extlinux/extlinux.1.en.html
Alfman,
I don’t remember that one… 🙁
Though it has been a while since I booted from CD-ROMs/DVDs. Even for USB it is for installing a system… not “live” usage anymore…
What is this intended to achieve that is not already being achieved by Neon? I do hope that this isn’t a replacement for Neon, which is good and works. I’ve never tried an immutable system i didn’t have to wrestle with.
I was going to say the same.
Basically, keeping KDE up-to-date in Neon requires replacing a lot of whichever Ubuntu LTS Neon is based on, which creates all kinds of knock-on issues. Also, with Flatpak being a thing now, KDE doesn’t need Ubuntu/Debian as a base in order to offer a wide selection of software.