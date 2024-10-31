GNOME and KDE working on end user-focused “official” Linux distributions, not entirely without risks

It seems the GNOME team is getting quite serious about turning GNOME OS into an end-user focused Linux distribution, similar to a project KDE is working on.
GNOME OS is GNOME’s development, testing, and QA distribution. It’s not designed to be useful as a general-purpose system, and so it hasn’t been the center of attention. However, that makes it a convenient place to experiment, and ultimately through sheer coincidence the GNOME OS team ended up developing something that follows my vision using the same technology that I was. The only real difference was intent: carbonOS was intended for mass adoption, and GNOME OS was not. In essentially every other aspect, the projects had the same roadmap: following Lennart Poettering’s “Fitting Everything Together” proposal, providing a stock GNOME experience, and even using the same build system (BuildStream).↫ Adrian Vovk
The goal with GNOME OS is to showcase the best GNOME has to offer, built on top of an immutable base system, using Flatpak as the means to install applications. Basically, we’re looking at something very similar to the immutable Fedora GNOME variant, but probably with even less modifications to stock GNOME, and perhaps with few more newer things as default, like perhaps systemd-boot over GRUB. KDE also happens to be working on a very similar project, with many of the same design choices and constraints.
I think this is an excellent idea, for both GNOME and KDE. This allows them to offer users a very focused, simple, and resilient way of showcasing the latest and greatest the two desktop environments have to offer, without having to rely on third-party distributions to not make silly choices or mess things up – for which GNOME and KDE developers then tend to take the heat. Systems like these will, of course, also be a great way for developers to quickly spin up the latest stock versions of GNOME and KDE to test their applications.
Still, there’s also a downside to having official GNOME and KDE distributions. If users find bugs or issues in these desktop environment when running other distributions, like Fedora or Ubuntu, GNOME and KDE developers may be tempted to just shrug them off and point them to the official GNOME and KDE distributions. It works there, so obviously the cause of the bug lies with the unofficial distribution, right? This may be a tempting conclusion, but may not be accurate at all, as the real cause could still lie with GNOME and KDE.
Once such “official” GNOME and KDE Linux distributions exist, the projects run a real risk of only really caring about how well GNOME and KDE work there, while not caring as much, or even at all, how well they run everywhere else. I’m not sure how they intend to prevent this from happening, but from here, I can already see the drama erupting. I hope this is something they take into consideration.
Immutable distributions are not for me, since I prefer the control regular Fedora and RPM gives me, and I don’t want to give that up. It also doesn’t help I really, really don’t like Flatpak as it exists today, which is another major barrier to entry for someone like me, and I assume most OSNews readers. However, there are countless Linux users out there who just want to get stuff done with whatever defaults come with their operating system, and for them, this newly proposed GNOME OS and its KDE counterpart are a great choice.
There’s a reason Valve opted for an Arch-based immutable KDE distribution for the Steam Deck, after all.
KDE and gnome are risking a lot with this tactic. Not so much with bringing themselves into direct competition with their revenue streams, but more spreading themselves to thin.
Running a distro is hard. And a Lot of work. DE only have so much revenue coming in to support improving their core systems, then there is the app ecosystem, adding a whole distro.. That’s risky.
It feels like the Mozzila approach, keep adding new systems and services while not investing in the core product they exist for in the first place.
At first, I thought the ideas for Gnome to evolve into an OS [aka Linux Distribution] along with the parallel KDE project were just a waste of time and resources. But then to read that they are inspired by plans of Poettering [Microsoft] to bind the Linux world into an over complicated mess of systemd bloatware, I smelled a rat. There are ideas that would improve the Linux hinterland, but NO.
You mean the guy who also invented pulse audio? I think he has contributed enough to the community to Not be called a rat…
Also, remember that Systemd brought us parallelism when SysV was still suffering from decade old issues and was becoming impossible to maintain. It was basically stuck in the X11 / Wayland world. Basically every major distro switched away from it for a reason. But obviously, FOSS being FOSS some remain.
Adurbe,
SysV was antiquated eons ago, reliance on init levels, tons scripts spawning tons of process, etc, but your post seems to suggest there was nothing else. There were tons of other alternatives and virtually all init systems were superior to sysv. Systemd was just one of many init systems that successfully booted services in parallel (including my own).
IMHO an init system should follow the Keep It Simple Stupid principal. I would have preferred *nix to standardize on a simple less invasive init system.
The problem with those other init systems that booted services in parallel was that you had to micromanage the whole thing, with SystemD you just declare your service’s dependencies and SystemD figures it all out. Also, you get to see the status of a process, and it doesn’t need hacks like PID files.
“smelled a rat” is not to be read literally. But “the guy” brought us systemd [and its parallelism], which was touted as being faster than sysvinit, but wasn’t ever [I compared their respective init times in 2015, and they were the same]. Anyway, I get much faster init times with “tiny” Runit, which begs the question: what is the 2 million line systemd init system actually doing? Has anyone looked at the code?
The reasons that every major distro switched to systemd are hidden by a mixture coercion, politics and indifference. The same will happen with Wayland.
The whole move to Flatpaks worry me, as owner of a Librem 5 with a measly 32GB of storage. I constantly struggle with storage space and Flatpak programs take just so much space. If they are not updated by their developers I end up with 5-6-7 versions of the same libraries on my phone.
I wish there was a way to force Flatpaks to test-run on shared libraries and, if it works, to keep using them this way and releasing storage space.