Microsoft to force-install Copilot onto Windows PCs with Office 365 installed

And the beatings continue until “AI” improves. Except if you live in the European Union/EEA, that is.

Windows devices with the Microsoft 365 desktop client apps will automatically install the Microsoft 365 Copilot app. This app installation takes place in the background and would not disrupt the user. This app installation will start in Fall 2025. ↫ Microsoft support document

Basically, if you have Microsoft 365 desktop applications installed – read my article about some deep Microsoft lore to figure out what that means – Microsoft is going to force-install all the Copilot stuff onto your computer, whether you like it or not. Thanks to more robust consumer protection legislation in the European Union/EEA, like the Digital Markets Act and Digital Services Act, this force-install will not take place there. Administrators managing Office 365 deployments get an option to opt-out through the Microsoft 365 Apps admin center, but I’m not sure if regular users can use this method as well.

Remember, when you’re using Windows (or macOS, for that matter), you don’t own your computer. Plan accordingly.