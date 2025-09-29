Unite: a decades-old QNX-inspired hobby operating system

Unite is an operating system in which everything is a process, including the things that you normally would expect to be part of the kernel. The hard disk driver is a user process, so is the file system running on top of it. The namespace manager is a user process. The whole thing (in theory, see below) supports network transparency from the ground up, you can use resources of other nodes in the network just as easily as you can use local resources, just prefix them with the node ID. In the late 80’s, early 90’s I had a lot of time on my hands. While living in the Netherlands I’d run into the QNX operating system that was sold locally through a distributor. The distributors brother had need of a 386 version of that OS but Quantum Software, the producers of QNX didn’t want to release a 386 version. So I decided to write my own.↫ Jacques Mattheij
What a great story.
Mattheij hasn’t done anthing or even looked at the code for this operating system he created in decades, but recently got the urge to fix it up and publish it online for all of us to see. Of course, resurrecting something this old and long untouched required some magic, and there’s still a few things which he simply just can’t get to work properly. I like how the included copy of vi is broken and adds random bits of garbage to files, and things like the mouse driver don’t work because it requires a COM port and the COM ports don’t seem to work in an emulated environment.
Unite is modeled after QNX, so it uses a microkernel. It uses a stripped-down variant of the MINIX file system, only has one user but that user can run multiple sessions, and there’s a basic graphics mode with some goodies. Sadly, the graphics mode is problematic an requires some work to get going, and because you’ll need the COM ports to work to use it properly it’s a bit useless anyway at the moment.
Regardless, it’s cool to see people going back to their old work and fixing it up to publish the code online.
Many years ago I won a copy of QNX, It was so small and fast but without much of the software I wanted, I should still have the cd somewhere.
The CD or the floppy ?
https://www.osnews.com/story/27413/qnx-14-mb-floppy-disk-demo/
I do recall having a floppy that booted to a full os with browser, But copy I won was a CD, I definitely still have it as I packed it when I moved house 1.5 years ago. So it’s here somewhere.
Also had the floppy demo – mind blowing. Like MenuetOS – insane what can be packed into small spaces. With the advent of everything being so web centric, just trying to extend the life of functional hardware is the ideal use for super lightweight os and gui. Now I gotta go find my old qnx stuff because I was gobsmacked that it wasn’t in my server os archive folder.
Back in the day I had a evaluation copy of QNX, and while I was too young to know yet what mission critical or real-time is… I found their desktop environment (photon? I think that how it is called) to be quite beautiful.
I logged in just to second this. Photon was _so_ stylish. And it was nicely laid out on top of that — I always liked the “sidebar” style menu.