Microsoft conducts Windows reorg that sees core engineering teams back under the same roof as feature experience teams

Microsoft is reorganising the Windows teams. Again.
For those unaware, the Windows organization has essentially been split in two since 2018. Teams that work on the core of Windows were moved under Azure, and the rest of the Windows team (those that focused on top level features and user experiences) remained under the Windows org.
That is finally changing, with Davuluri saying that the Windows client and server teams are now going to operate under the same roof once again. “This change unifies Windows engineering work under a single organization … Moving the teams working on Windows client and server together into one organization brings focus to delivering against our priorities.”↫ Zac Bowden at Windows Central
I mean, it’s obviously far too simplistic to attribute Windows’ many user-facing problems and failures on something as simple as this particular organisational split, but it sure does feel like it could be a contributing factor. It seems like the core of Windows is mostly fine and working pretty well, while the user experience is the ares that has suffered greatly in recent years, pressured as the Windows team seems to have been to add advertising, monetisation, tons of sometimes dangerous dark patterns, and more.
I hope that bringing these two teams back together will eventually lead to an overall improvement of the Windows user experience, and not a deterioration of the core of the platform. In other words, that the core team lifts up the user experience team, instead of the user experience team dragging the core team down. A Windows that takes its users seriously and respects them could be a fine operating system to use, but it reorganisations like this take a long time to have any measurable effect.
Of course, it could also just have no effect at all, or perhaps the rot has simply spread too far and wide. In a few years, depressing as it may seem, Windows 11 might be regarded as a highlight.
All software developers (not just Windows) should be forced to write their code on standard HDD’s with a maximum transfer rate of 100MB/s, 2GB of RAM, on a dual core CPU capped at 2GHz. They should be required to ensure that the written software provides a good user experience with those limitations. The software should be functional and perform well under those constraints. Only after that’s confirmed, they can do testing on more powerful hardware.
There is too much bloat everywhere. It’s not just Windows. Linux, MacOS, even the web. Hardware from 40 years ago did amazing things because of well written software. Imagine what modern hardware could do today if given the same treatment?
@tuaris
Since I am writing this on a 2009 Macbook Pro (close to the earliest 64 bit Intel system), I obviously agree with your overall sentiment. It is a 2.5 GHz Intel Core Duo with 8 GB of RAM. According to hdparm, I am rocking 64 MB/s on the original spinning rust. A bit more RAM than you suggest but struggling to meet your specs otherwise. Without exaggeration, I found this machine sitting at my local recycling center when I dropped off some empty bottles.
My first comment is that I do not find all software as bloated as we all say. I am only using 2 GB of RAM running kernel 6.16, Wayland, Niri, and Firefox 143.0.1 with several tabs open. Obviously I do not have to do much heavy lifting to pin my two cores but just using this system is smooth and responsive for things like browsing, office apps, and basic dev work. So much is in the cloud or on the other side of a browser window, these days, it is amazing how much of my normal workflow I can use from this machine (including Podman and Terraform). I am not running any local LLMs but I can still use them remotely. I absolutely do more with this machine now than it did when it was new. I used to transcode a lot of video on similar hardware back in the day. I feel like doing it on this machine takes substantially less time and compresses better. Codecs are, if anything, quite a bit faster than they used to be. You cannot really say that this machine does less than it used to because of the software.
My second comment is that it would be ridiculous for me to expect devs to target this hardware. They need to target the hardware that real people have. I can totally agree with you if we say that things should work perfectly well on machines that regular people bought new 5 – 8 years ago. That would be closer to an 8th gen i5 (4 cores), 4-8 GB RAM, and an SSD providing 400 MB/s or so.
We completely agree that resources optimization should be a goal. Perhaps we disagree with how far we need to take that. And we may have different experiences with how bad things are. Frankly, I am constantly amazed with how well things work on older kit. I can absolutely video conference on this hardware (including with the quite bloated Microsoft Teams). The only thing stopping me is that the camera sucks. And no amount of resource efficiency is going to fix that.
And finally, while I find software “in general” to still perform well, there is certainly A LOT of software that runs poorly even on modern hardware. Don’t think I have missed that. A few programs with Electron or Java UI come to mind.
[By the way, the reason I am on this machine is that my son stole my laptop to play a game. This is the other machine in the same room as me. It works well enough that I am using it instead of walking upstairs to get a better one. In my view, that tells you how good the experience is.]
LeFantome,
Obviously it depends on specific projects, but I recognize the trends that tuaris is talking about. A recent osnews article covered this:
https://www.osnews.com/story/143180/the-size-of-adobe-reader-installers-through-the-years/
I’ve kept copies of the (windows) tax software going back to 2008 through 2024. This is just the setup without downloadable updates.
2008: 15.3MB
2024: 143MB
While the software could have gotten marginally more complex, it’s not an order of magnitude. The software contains barely any media/graphics to speak of.
Another example is a bluetooth multimeter I own with a 60MB android APK (84MB extracted).
https://www.holdpeak.com/product/320.html
Yes those screenshots show all the functionality of the application!
I didn’t cherry pick the example, it’s just normal now. Consumers are expected to buy new hardware to satisfy software requirements. Kids today probably think “meh, 84MB is nothing”. Historically 84MB is 131X larger than conventional memory available to DOS applications, and those DOS applications often did much more than what this trivial app is doing.
Regardless, the industry has already spoken: bloat doesn’t matter and they’re not interested in optimizing software to use fewer resources.
I’m a bit confused by this. Codecs are faster than they used to be? I actually had to set my security cameras to use h264 instead of h265 because, despite better compression, it was way too demanding for my computers at the time to play back. Of course if you’ve got hardware acceleration, then the codec is not handled in software at all. Services like youtube notably pushed webm instead over patent issues. Usually better compression requires more processing power. Webm had decent performance but did tradeoff quality at a comparable bitrate.
I agree with you. It doesn’t seem like a very realistic solution even though I think tuaris is right about bloat. There is a widespread mantra in software development that developers not bother with “premature optimization” in order to save costs. When we don’t take opportunities to optimize, it exacerbates software bloat. This can make sense to a project managers whose goal is to save dev costs for the company, but it does end up externalizing other, possibly much larger, costs onto customers. On the macro scale, a few more days or weeks of developer work may well be worth it compared to millions of customers needing to upgrade hardware. Companies rarely consider this their problem though.