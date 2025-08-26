The size of Adobe Reader installers through the years

The following chart shows how the Adobe Reader installer has grown in size over the years. When possible, 64-bit versions of installers were used.↫ Alexander Gromnitsky
Disk space is cheap, sure, but this is insanity.
This is a great use of data to make a point!
Saw the logarithmic graph and instantly felt it didn’t do the data justice. Thankfully others already reported this and it’s been updated with a linear chart showing the magnitude much more clearly. 🙂
Nearly everything including trivial apps have exploded in size. It’s tempting to say this is not sustainable, but we could have said this ten years ago and would have been wrong. So here’s to Adobe v35.1 requiring a 5.5GB download in 2035 (rough extrapolation of current data).
Meanwhile for comparison, xpdf-4.05 installer archive weighs in at 2.5M, and the entire libreoffice-25.2.5 suite with applications install, extra languages, help files, dev kit, etc. is 430M. Base package installer archive on its’ own is only 197MB, and portions of that are optional. Modern software dev has no particularly good excuses for being so bloated.
Different runtime version bundled with the installer ? I guess Java for Acrobat.