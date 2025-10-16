One of the problems the ReactOS project continually has to deal with is that Windows is, of course, an evolving, moving target. Trying to be a Windows-compatible operating system means you’re going to have to tie that moving target down, and for ReactOS, the current focus is on being compatible with Windows Server 2003 “or later”. This “or later” part is getting a major boost in a very crucial area.

The history of ReactOS spans a wider range than the lives of many of the people who work on it today. Incredible individuals have come and gone from the project with vastly different goals for what they want to see developed. In recent years, better hardware support has emerged as one of those goals. As ReactOS gazes towards the world of Vista and beyond, a few questions about how hardware works emerge. Vista introduced massive overhauls to how hardware drivers are written and maintained. Gradually we’re trying to handle many of these overhauls with great success. Today we talk about WDDM, or the Windows Display Driver Model. An initial investigation into WDDM on ReactOS

There’s a ton of technical details in the blog post, but the end result is that ReactOS can now tentatively load some WDDM drivers. For instance, ReactOS can run NVIDIA’s Windows 7 driver now, and the example used an NVIDIA GTX 1070. Of course, we’re looking at basic 2D display output only and no 3D acceleration, so don’t expect to be running any 3D games on ReactOS any time soon.

Still, this is a pretty massive step forward for ReactOS, but of course, a ton more work remains to be done, as is always the case for ReactOS. I do have to say – the fact that WDDM support is now on the table and progress is being made here is great news. ReactOS is not even remotely close to being an alternative to Windows, but even if it never gets there, it’s a great showcase for what talented, determined developers can do, and they deserve recognition for that.