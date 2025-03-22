ReactOS 0.4.15 released

It’s been over three years since the last ReactOS release, but today, in honour of the first commit to the project by the oldest, still active contributor, the project released ReactOS 0.4.15. Of course, there’s been a steady stream of nightly releases, so it’s not like the project stalled or anything, but having a proper release is always nice to have.

We are pleased to announce the release of ReactOS 0.4.15! This release offers Plug and Play fixes, audio fixes, memory management fixes, registry healing, improvements to accessories and system tools including Notepad, Paint, RAPPS, the Input Method Editor, and shell improvements. ↫ ReactOS 0.14.5 release announcement

There’s a lot in this one, as the long gap between releases indicates. Thanks to the major changes in the plug and play subsystem of the kernel, ReactOS now supports more third party drivers, and it can now boot from USB and chipsets with EHCI, OHCI, and UHCI controllers. The open source AC’97 driver from the Windows Driver Kit has also been ported to ReactOS to enable sound on VirtualBox and old motherboards. The open source FAT driver from the same WDK has also been ported, which is a massive improvement over the old one. ReactOS can now also make use of custom IMEs, ZIP archive support has been integrated into the shell, and a new default visual style has been chosen.

There’s a lot more in this release, though, and since it was branched over six months ago, there are a lot of improvements from since that time that are not yet part of this release, like a graphical installers, UEFI and SMP support, new NTFS driver, and a ton more. In other words – don’t let the long time between releases fool you; there’s a lot going on in the ReactOS world.