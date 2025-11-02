AMD to enter ARM market with new “Sound Wave” APU

AMD is expanding its processor portfolio beyond the x86 architecture with its first ARM-based APU, internally known as “Sound Wave.” The chip’s existence was uncovered through customs import records, confirming several details about its design and purpose. Built with a BGA-1074 package measuring 32 mm × 27 mm, the processor fits within standard mobile SoC dimensions, making it suitable for thin and light computing platforms. It employs a 0.8 mm pitch and FF5 interface, replacing the FF3 socket previously used in Valve’s Steam handheld devices, further hinting at a new generation of compact AMD-powered hardware. ↫ Hilbert Hagedoorn at The Guru of 3D

It only makes sense for AMD to enter the market for ARM SoCs, as it’s a whole section of the processor market they’re not tapping into. Even if they don’t manage to compete with the best ARM processors out there, they can still serve the mid and lower end just fine.