The Microsoft SoftCard for the Apple II: getting two processors to share the same memory

We talked about the Z80 SoftCard, Microsoft’s first hardware product, back in 2023, but thanks to Raymond Chen and Nicole Branagan, we’ve got some more insights.
The Microsoft Z-80 SoftCard was a plug-in expansion card for the Apple II that added the ability to run CP/M software. According to Wikipedia, it was Microsoft’s first hardware product and in 1980 was the single largest revenue source for the company.↫ Raymond Chen at The Old New Thing
And Chen links to an article by Branagan from 2020, which goes into even more detail.
So there I was, very happy with my Apple ][plus. But then I saw someone on the internet post, and it seems that my Apple is an overpriced box with a toy microcontroller for a CPU, while real computers use an Intel 8080, 8085 or Zilog Z80 to run something called “CP/M”… but I’ve already spent so much money on the Apple, so can I turn it into a real computer?↫ Nicole Branagan
I have a soft spot for this particular subgenre of hardware – add-in cards that allow you to run an entirely different architecture inside your computer – and soon, I’ll be diving into a particularly capable example here on OSNews.
You have contemporary add-on card:
https://www.applefritter.com/content/esp32-softcard-apple-ii
And it seems it does everything you want – from playing Doom to Macintosh classic and even emulating SEGA and NES 🙂
I was not aware of that, thank you.
I still have a few Apple ][. with the Z80 card. Back then, it allowed me to run muMath https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/MuMATH. I still boot it up now and then, and marvel at how we could do so much with so little.
I resold my 6809 card (ran OS/9 on it) and regret it to this day. It was more advanced than the Z80 SoftCard in that it had its own memory, and could be run in parallel with the 6502, opening the way for heterogeneous multiprocessing.