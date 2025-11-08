WINE gaming in FreeBSD Jails with Bastille

FreeBSD offers a whole bunch of technologies and tools to make gaming on the platform a lot more capable than you’d think, and this article by Pertho dives into the details. Running all your games inside a FreeBSD Jail with Wine installed into it is pretty neat.
Initially, I thought this was going to be a pretty difficult and require a lot of trial and error but I was surprised at how easy it was to get this all working. I was really happy to get some of my favorite games working in a FreeBSD Jail, and having ZFS snapshots around was a great way to test things in case I needed to backtrack.↫ Pertho at their blog
No, this isn’t as easy as gaming on Linux has become, and it certainly requires a ton more work and knowledge than just installing a major Linux distribution and Steam, but for those of us who prefer a more traditional UNIX-like experience, this is a great option.
Agree with ‘no’, even with Ubuntu Linux latest distribution I wasn’t able running StarCraft II without bugs & using PortProton.
Maybe in future if Windows/NVidia/AMD won’t prevail, that will become a good option, but for now the answer is still ‘no’.