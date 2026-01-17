ChaosBSD: a FreeBSD fork to serve as a driver testing ground

ChaosBSD is a fork of FreeBSD. It exists because upstream cannot, and should not, accept broken drivers, half-working hardware, vendor trash, or speculative hacks. We can. ↫ ChaosBSD GitHub page

This is an excellent approach to testing drivers that simply aren’t even remotely ready to be included in FreeBSD-proper. It should be obvious that this is not, in any way, meant to be used as a production operating system, as it will contain things that are broken and incomplete on purpose. The name’s also pretty great.