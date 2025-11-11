Tribblix m38 released

Tribblix, the Illumos distribution focused on giving you a classic UNIX-style experience, has released a new version. Milestone 38 isn’t the most consequential release of all time, but it does bring a few small changes accompanied by the usual long list of updated open source packages. The zap install command now installs dependencies by default, while zap create-user will now restrict new home directories to mode 0700 by default.

Meanwhile, int16h at Cryogenix published an article about using a Bhyve VM running FreeBSD to act as a Wi-Fi bridge for laptops with 802.11xx chips that Tribblix doesn’t support. This is a great, albeit somewhat convoluted option if your hardware uses any Wi-Fi chips Tribblix doesn’t support. There’s honestly a solution for everything, isn’t there?