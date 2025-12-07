OSNews needs your donations to survive

OSNews is funded entirely by you, our readers. There are no ads on OSNews, we are not part of a massive corporate publishing conglomerate like virtually every other technology news website, there are no wealthy (corporate) benefactors – it’s just whatever funds you, our readers, send our way. As such, I sometimes need to remind everyone about this, and December, the holiday month, seems as great a time as any to do this.

If you want to support a truly independent technology news website, free from the corrupting influences of corporate interests, advertising companies, managers pushing “AI”, and all the other nonsense destroying the web we once loved, you can do so by donating to keep OSNews alive. This gives me the time and means to write 9000 words about dead computer ecosystems, and I’m already working on an article about the next final UNIX workstation.

If you want to make a single, non-recurring donation, you can donate to the OSNews Ko-Fi . Every amount, large or small, is deeply appreciated.

. Every amount, large or small, is deeply appreciated. If you want to make recurring donations, you can become an OSNews Patreon .

. You can also buy some OSNews merch! We’ve got some great shirts and mugs with awesome designs, and every individual purchase nets OSNews about $8.

Every single donation, large or small, is deeply appreciated and keeps the lights on around here. There aren’t many websites like OSNews left, especially not independent ones that answer to nobody. Your support keeps OSNews going, with June 2026 marking a special moment for me: it will mark twenty years since I took over this place. I’m not expecting a party – you’re paying me to work, not to party – but it is still a meaningful anniversary for me personally.