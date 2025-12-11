Windows 3.1’s infamous “Hot Dog Stand” colour scheme was not a joke

I’m sure most of us here are aware of the bright red-and-yellow colour scheme called “Hot Dog Stand”, included in Windows 3.1. While it’s not the only truly garish colour scheme included in Windows 3.1, its name probably did a lot to make it stand out from the others. There’s been a ton of speculation about the origins of the colour scheme, and why it was included in Windows 3.1, but it seems nobody ever bothered to look for someone who actually worked on the Windows 3.1 user interface – until now.

PC Gamer’s Wes Fenlon contacted Virginia Howlett, Microsoft’s first user interface designer who joined the company in 1985, and asked her about the infamous colour scheme. It turns out that the origin story for the infamous colour scheme is rather mundane. In Howlett’s own words:

I do remember some discussion about whether we should include it, and some snarky laughter. But it was not intended as a joke. It was not inspired by any hot dog stands, and it was not included as an example of a bad interface—although it was one. It was just a garish choice, in case somebody out there liked ugly bright red and yellow. ↫ Virginia Howlett, quoted by Wes Fenlon in PC Gamer

Howlett then lists a few other included colour schemes that were just as garish, or even more so, as examples to underline her point. Personally, I’m a huge proponent of allowing users to make their interfaces as ugly and garish as they want, as the only arbiter on what’s on your screen is you, and nobody else. Hot Dog Stand and similar garish themes need to make a comeback, because there’s bound to be some people out there whose vibes align with it.