Amifuse: native Amiga filesystems on macOS and Linux with FUSE

Mount Amiga filesystem images on macOS/Linux using native AmigaOS filesystem handlers via FUSE.
amifuse runs actual Amiga filesystem drivers (like PFS3) through m68k CPU emulation, allowing you to read Amiga hard disk images without relying on reverse-engineered implementations.↫ Amifuse GitHub page
Absolutely wild.
Thom, this is great since it shows software are “living entities”.
Even as a block box, the amiga driver needs a healthy environment to thrive. And given our throwaway app culture, this is a great sign at least some in the community is making sure software survives to future generations.
I think we will eventually accept this, and our modern OS will be a collection of virtual machines, containers and emulations layers that will hold together software written for different eras and different assumptions.
I would find this a much more productive endeavor than energetic new generations trying to rewrite everything from scratch every 5 years or so.