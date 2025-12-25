 Home > Hardware > GateMate Personal Computer, inspired by IBM PC

Can you use a cheap FPGA board as a base for a new computer inspired by the original IBM PC? Well, yes, of course, so that’s what Yuri Zaporozhets has set out to do just that. Based on the GateMateA1-EVB, the project’s got some of the basics worked out already – video output, keyboard support, etc. – and work is underway on a DOS-like operating system. A ton of work is still ahead, of course, but it’s definitely an interesting project.

  1. 2025-12-25 7:14 am
    autumnlover

    This has nothing to do with the IBM PC 5150. It’s neither the “original” IBM PC nor the “original” MS-DOS. Its developer might as well have compared it to the AGC unit from the Apollo program. “Because you can” isn’t a sufficient justification, in my opinion.

