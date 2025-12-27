Package managers keep using git as a database, it never works out

If you’re building a package manager and git-as-index seems appealing, look at Cargo, Homebrew, CocoaPods, vcpkg, Go. They all had to build workarounds as they grew, causing pain for users and maintainers. The pull request workflow is nice. The version history is nice. You will hit the same walls they did.↫ Andrew Nesbitt
It’s wild to read some of these stories. I can’t believe CocoaPods had 16000 directories contained in a single directory, which is absolutely bananas when you know how git actually works. Then there’s the issue that git is case-sensitive, as any proper file system should be, which causes major headaches on Windows and macOS, which are dumb and are case-insensitive. Even Windows’ path length limits, inherited from DOS, cause problems with git. There just so many problems with using git for a package managers’ database.
The basic gist is that git is not a database, and shouldn’t be used as such. It’s incredulous to me that seasoned developers would opt for “solutions” like this.
Yes, users trying to copy files from a case sensitive drive to FAT drives like SD cards is gonna go so well
Other than the preferences of niche Unix nerds, not quite sure what changing windows or macOS to this approach would actually accomplish for most users. Maybe someone can enlighten me on a practical use case for this change.
(Yes, I’m aware that macOS can be switched to case sensitive with a drive format. I don’t know any Mac users who have seen a need to do this…)
Er, it’s kind of the other way around: Windows and MacOS are (and always have been) Doing It Wrong. Case in strings conveys meaning, and an upper-case character is _not_ the same as a lower-case character. Deliberately _removing_ information from a filename string was obviously always a bad idea, especially when Unix was a pre-existing counter-example. And FAT is a DOS/Windows artifact.
This is one of the (many) reasons why, when I found out that my most recent employer was providing me with a Windows laptop, my first move was to install WSL2 and do precisely none of my development in native Windows.
That’s cool from a history perspective. The fact is that FAT storage is widely used, across all OS’. Arguing for a consumer-unfriendly option based on computing history isn’t particularly useful.
You can still use both cases. What you can’t do is have File, file and filE in the same directory. I do development too, and I’ve never once ran into this as a real, practical issue. Once you drop into terminal on a Mac, case is respected aside from the use case mentioned above.
My request was for a practical use case, aside from “well Unix did it better”. Your answer didn’t contain one. It can basically be summed up as “Unix did this right, and therefore I need to develop on Linux”.
Also, a practical use case that would justify the potential confusion for consumers would be nice.
Ask Dick how he feels about case sensitivity in file systems. Or Rose. Or ask the Germans, where nouns are capitalized and as such, case can change meaning considerably. In fact, every language that uses capital letters in some form has countless examples of case changing meaning considerably. Just because you don’t know enough about language to be aware of such cases does not mean we have to dumb down language to reach your level.
I will never understand why a filesystem should be case sensitive. What is the point? Makes no sense, at all.