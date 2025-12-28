The HTML elements time forgot

We’re all familiar with things like marquee and blink, relics of HTML of the past, but there are far more weird and obscure HTML tags you may not be aware of. Luckily, Declan Chidlow at HTMLHell details a few of them so we can all scratch shake our heads in disbelief.

But there are far more obscure tags which are perhaps less visually dazzling but equally or even more interesting. If you’re younger, this might very well be your introduction to them. If you’re older, this still might be an introduction, but also possibly a trip down memory lane or a flashback to the horrors of the first browser war. It depends. ↫ Declan Chidlow at HTMLHell

I think my favourite is the dir tag, intended to be used to display lists of files and directories. We’re supposed to use list tags now to achieve the same result, but I do kind of like the idea of having a dedicated tag to indicate files, and perhaps have browsers render these lists in the same way the file manager of the platform it’s running on does. I don’t know if that was possible, but it seems like the logical continuation of a hypothetical dir tag.