It’s hard to justify macOS Tahoe’s icons

We’ve talked about just how bad Apple’s regular icons have become, but what about the various icons Apple now plasters all over its menus, buttons, and dialogs? They’ve gotten so, so much worse.
In my opinion, Apple took on an impossible task: to add an icon to every menu item. There are just not enough good metaphors to do something like that.
But even if there were, the premise itself is questionable: if everything has an icon, it doesn’t mean users will find what they are looking for faster.
And even if the premise was solid, I still wish I could say: they did the best they could, given the goal. But that’s not true either: they did a poor job consistently applying the metaphors and designing the icons themselves.↫ Nikita Prokopov
The number of detailed examples in this article are heartbreaking. I just don’t understand how anyone can look at even three of these and not immediately ring the alarm bells, slam the emergency brake, rush to Tim Cook’s office. It further illustrates that no, the problem at Apple is not just one man, whether he be Jonathan Ive or Alan Dye or the next unfortunate bloke on the chopping block, but the institution as a whole. I have a feeling the kind of people who care about proper UI design have all left Apple by now. The institutional knowledge is gone.
And that kind of knowledge is extremely difficult to get back.
I disagree with Nikita, or at least their points won’t work for me. I primarily depend on color rather shape alone to distinguish icons, so I find the “flat” and monochromatic trend in design of the last 15 years or so tends to create designs that are borderline unusable. To me Windows Vista/7’s icons and the Oxygen icon scheme from KDE 4 were nearly perfect, I use Oxygen in KDE 6 today. I remember when Microsoft described their inspiration in Windows 8 to be signs in airports, but I struggle with those, and it has only gotten worse for me. I often see only a bunch of indistinguishable monochromatic shapes that only close looks and eventual muscle memory resolve.
I agree that the monochrome examples are unusable. But if Apple had bothered to color these icons, and use those colors consistently, some of the problems would go away.
I agree, colors are very helpful for visual memory. There’s a reason we evolved to see colors and software/operating systems that don’t make good use of them result in icon sets that are harder to differentiate. I’m looking at the icon tray in KDE and the monochrome icons require more effort to identify than the color icons in the taskbar, which are more immediately recognizable because more information is being conveyed through color.