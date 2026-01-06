Gentoo looks back on a successful 2025

Happy New Year 2026! Once again, a lot has happened in Gentoo over the past months. New developers, more binary packages, GnuPG alternatives support, Gentoo for WSL, improved Rust bootstrap, better NGINX packaging, … As always here we’re going to revisit all the exciting news from our favourite Linux distribution. ↫ Gentoo’s 2025 retrospective

We don’t talk about Gentoo very often, and I consider that a good thing. Gentoo is just Gentoo, doing its thing, seemingly unaffected by the shifting sands of any community or world events. Gentoo will always just be Gentoo, and we’re all better for it.

The past year brought a ton of improvements to both Gentoo as a distribution and as a wider project and community. Because of Github’s insistence to shove “AI” into everything, the project is currently moving to Codeberg instead, EAPI 9 has been approved and finalised, there are now weekly Gentoo images for WSL, the project welcomed several new developers, they’ve got a second build server, and so much more. Sadly, the project did have to drop the hppa and sparc architectures down a peg due to a lack of hardware, which hurts my soul a tiny bit but is entirely understandable, of course.

Gentoo is doing great, and I doubt it’ll ever not be doing great. Gentoo is just Gentoo.