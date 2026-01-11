 Home > OpenBSD > OpenBSD on the Sharp Zaurus SL-C3100

OpenBSD on the Sharp Zaurus SL-C3100

OpenBSD

OpenBSD on a Sharp Zaurus Linux-based PDA from 2005? Of course, why not?

Installing OpenBSD was easy. The instructions in INSTALL.zaurus are pretty straightforward. My 5.6 install was smooth. Installing sets took ~10-15 minutes. The Microdrive is really slow. I’ll replace it with a CF card soon, which should be slightly faster (and more reliable).

↫ goldfish

Of course, it includes a working X desktop, which is neat and makes the device a lot more useful. I have a slightly older Zaurus PDA, and this post has made me interested in doing something similar to it.

  1. 2026-01-11 8:44 am
    Lennie Silver Supporter

    OpenBSD has had Sharp Zaurus support for (or at least development started in 2004 (OpenBSD 3.6)

    • 2026-01-11 4:06 pm
      goldfishdev

      They discontinued support after 6.0 as nobody used it. NetBSD still supports Zaurus, but “Of course it runs NetBSD”.

  2. 2026-01-11 4:04 pm
    goldfishdev

    Hello! Thanks for posting my little project! I’m currently attempting to get the latest NetBSD to boot (which is still supported, but doesn’t seem to work on my device).
    I was able to backport partial audio support from OpenBSD 5.5, as it was disabled in 5.4 for some bugs.
    I got a few WiFi CF cards and none of them worked, but I’ll keep trying…

