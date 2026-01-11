OpenBSD on the Sharp Zaurus SL-C3100

OpenBSD on a Sharp Zaurus Linux-based PDA from 2005? Of course, why not?

Installing OpenBSD was easy. The instructions in INSTALL.zaurus are pretty straightforward. My 5.6 install was smooth. Installing sets took ~10-15 minutes. The Microdrive is really slow. I’ll replace it with a CF card soon, which should be slightly faster (and more reliable). ↫ goldfish

Of course, it includes a working X desktop, which is neat and makes the device a lot more useful. I have a slightly older Zaurus PDA, and this post has made me interested in doing something similar to it.