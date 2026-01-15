Fun fact: there’s Plan 9 in Windows and QEMU

If you’re only even remotely aware of the operating system Plan 9, you’ll most likely know that it takes the UNIX concept of “everything is a file” to the absolute extreme. In order to make sure all these files – and thus the components of Plan 9 – can properly communicate with one another, there’s 9P, or the Plan 9 Filesystem Protocol. Several Plan 9 applications are 9P file servers, for instance, and even things like windows are files. It’s a lot more complicated than this, of course, but that’s not relevant right now.
Since Plan 9 wasn’t exactly a smashing success that took the operating system world by storm, you might not be aware that 9P is actually implemented in a few odd places. My favourite is how Microsoft turned to 9P for a crucial feature of its Windows Subsystem for Linux: accessing files inside a Linux VM running on Windows.
To put it briefly: a 9P protocol file server facilitates file related requests, with Windows acting as the client.
We’ve modified the WSL init daemon to initiate a 9P server. This server contains protocols that support Linux metadata, including permissions. A Windows service and driver that act as the client and talks to the 9P server (which is running inside of a WSL instance). Client and server communicate over AF_UNIX sockets, since WSL allows interop between a Windows application and a Linux application using AF_UNIX as described in this post.↫ Craig Loewen at Microsoft’s Dev Blogs
This implementation is still around today, so if you’re using Windows Subsystem for Linux, you’re using a little bit of Plan 9 as glue to make it all come together. Similarly, if you’re using QEMU and sharing files between the host and a VM through the VirtFS driver, you’re also using 9P. Both NixOS and GNU Guix use 9P when they build themselves inside a virtual machine, too, and there’s probably a few other places where you can run into 9P.
I don’t know, I thought this was interesting.
Yup, also FreeBSD bhyve virtualization, sharing a host dir to the VM uses 9p filesystem/server.
The ChromeOS “Crostini” Linux VM and container system does its file access plumbing over 9p in much the same way.
It seems to be the canonical solution for that kind of task.