Going immutable on macOS

Speaking of NixOS’ use of 9P, what if you want to, for whatever inexplicable reason, use macOS, but make it immutable? Immutable Linux distributions are getting a lot of attention lately, and similar concepts are used by Android and iOS, so it makes sense for people stuck on macOS to want similar functionality. Apple doesn’t offer anything to make this happen, but of course, there’s always Nix.
And I literally do mean always. Only try out Nix if you’re willing to first be sucked into a pit of despair and madness before coming out enlightened on the other end – I managed to only narrowly avoid this very thing happening to me last year, so be advised. Nix is no laughing matter.
Anyway, yes, you can use Nix to make macOS immutable.
But managing a good working environment on macOS has long been a game of “hope for the best.” We’ve all been there: a
curl | shhere, a manual
brew installthere, and six months later, you’re staring at a broken
PATHand a Python environment that seems to have developed its own consciousness.
I’ve spent a lot of time recently moving my entire workflow into a declarative system using nix. From my zsh setup to my odin toolchain, here is why the transition from the imperative world of Homebrew to the immutable world of nix-darwin has been both a revelation and a fight.↫ Carette Antonin
Of course it’s been a fight – it’s Nix, after all – but it’s quite impressive and awesome that Nix can be used in this way. I would rather discover what electricity from light sockets tastes like than descend into this particular flavour of Nix madness, but if you’re really sick of macOS being a pile of trash for – among a lot of other things – homebrew and similar bolted-on systems held together by duct tape and spit, this might be a solution for you.
Gotta love the OSNews hatred against macOS, which must be based on Thom not being able to afford a modern macbook to review what it’s actually like
After 15 years of using Linux, macOS and Windows daily and professionally, let me tell you this: Linux is a failure on the desktop, with frequent broken updates, audio suddenly not working, hopelessly bad gpu implementations, bizarre kernel crashes, and the list goes on. Windows is just bad, and about to become an AI vehicle. Not to mention every Windows Update cycle being a scary moment. Maybe it works, maybe you’re about to hit a reboot loop.
macOS? It just works. I made a local account on my first mac 15 years ago, and I’ve upgraded it through several hw upgrades and countless OS upgrades without issues. I don’t like Apple, but I love the macOS/macbook combo. It’s fantastic. The HW performance is incredible.
As for nix on macos: it works great, as does homebrew
acney9,
Welcome first time poster 🙂
I understand someone can come to linux and have a negative opinion about it…fair enough! But your post comes across as extremely biased to me because it doesn’t recognize that the same is true of macos too. As a long time linux and unix user, I’ve used macs and been dissatisfied with them.
To me Homebrew felt like a second class experience and I ran into bumps. As usual a lot of it comes down to what you need and what you are accustomed to. If macos is better for you, that’s great, use it. However it doesn’t mean everyone else can or should agree with you. I say to each their own!
Thom has been anti Apple a long time. Its not about affordiality, he has an axe to grind. Just wait until you hear him go on about Xorg! its exhausting, but Osnews isn’t adevertised to be bias free, so you are going to get his opinion. Usually he’s right, but sometimes…he’s not.
I’m also anti Apple in more than one sense. But their laptop/OS combo is just unbeatable today (if you can afford it)
I’ve been using ISC, FreeBSD, Solaris, Linux, and macOS for a long time (Windows only for gaming and taxes.)
macOS has the best overall experience and I feel at home when using it. It’s like FreeBSD with good graphics and applications,
I have bought Little Snitch, the best application firewall I’ve seen, and iStat as well as a few other apps. Buying good apps is OK.
I even switched to iOS last year after being on Android since version 1.5 as a developer.
Thanks, Apple, for making great things!
Disclaimer: I know I sound like a fanboy, but I mean it.
a_very_dumb_nickname,
It seems like macos feels like home for you. and I am happy for you but it’s still subjective. We have different preferences and backgrounds. I’m more accustomed to GNU tools and on macos everything has slight incompatibilities – the opposite may be true as well. Code doesn’t always compile/build/run clearly out of the box. and frankly I had a lot of trouble porting a postgresql project to macos. I’m sure it was my fault and if I were a daily macos driver things would have gone smoother, but I think macos users forget that macos can be foreign to non-macos users and it’s not the case that macos always works and/or is easy for all.
All the platforms have fanboys. I view computers more as practical tools though with no interest in evangelism so I’ve never been big on “my fav platform is better than yours” arguments.
Our company use psql in many projects and everyone uses macos for dev. Sounds like a skill issue, happy to help out.
> it doesn’t recognize that the same is true of macos too.
It’s not, I split my time equally on all three and get to observe all kinds of issues on Linux and Windows that just doesn’t appear on macOS. Sure, it’s not perfect, but it’s eons ahead as a desktop OS.
acney9,
That’s exactly the bias I was pointing out though. You’re entitled to your opinions of course, but not recognizing that other people have different opinions isn’t a reasonable view.
I was a Mac user for 10+ years (2008 to about 2020) and I totally agree with Thom.
I dreaded every MacOS update since it always broke my environment and now I have 100% ditched Apple and don’t want anything to do with them ever again.
I’m really happy with Linux though!
Things are overall going to shit and, after having macos as my main OS all the way from 9.1 to Mojave, now I split my time between HEAVILY sanitized Windows 11 and FreeBSD.
macos used to be amazing. Full UNIX power + super polished interface (expose changed my life when it first came out!)+ access to applications like MS Office and Photoshop (one must still pay his bills) but now half of the computer is locked down and Apple is not consistent in providing the goods.
I relied professionally on Aperture for my photo management workflow. Think vaults, integration with applescript, face recognition. I trusted Apple. Migrating away from it took me well over a year working 3-4 hours a week on it. Also suddenly nuking things like 32-bit support and arbitrariliy removing firewire support from the OS. Why? Am I going to throw in the trash a multiple-thousand euro audio interface or film scanner because Apple decided that they can’t spare 3 hours/year of development time to keep the library running as it was on newer OS?
I open my film scanner software on Windows 11 and it works PERFECTLY. It was last updated in 2005 or so. You can even see in the task manager Windows Image Aquisition 32 to 64 bit API translation interface coming up in task manager. So to all the crap Microsoft has been doing with Windows, if I need to operate my scanner, this is where I go.
And “yadayadayada should buy new stuff”. No, thanks. I’d rather (maybe) retire someday. I got sick of Apple deciding that my phone or my watch or my multicore 64GB of RAM workstation is ewaste. I am not keen on paying rent to Apple without good reason, especially if this rent is a 5000 EUR computer every couple of years. Sorry, but no.
For all the rest? FreeBSD or Linux work fine and has as many quirks as macos or Windows do, sans enshittification.
Shiunbird,
That’s just it. Regardless of which system you are on, change can be frustrating and it takes time & effort. Sometimes it feels better to stick with what you’ve got, not because it’s the best but because at least you know it and the benefits of switching, even if real, can be hard to justify the frustration of switching.
Unrelated to macos, but sometimes I work with some clients who are eager to switch software because their existing software stack is awful, and it hurts them on a regular basis. Other times they’ll stick with an existing software stack that isn’t good per say, but it’s good enough.
That annoys me too.I hate having to throw out peripherals over driver/OS incompatibilities.
I don’t know what kind of obscure or weird Linux distro you’ve used, but none of what you said is true. I’ve been on my current Linux distro for about 7 years and I’ve done multiple OS and hardware upgrades, without a hitch! I’ve never seen a kernel crash in all those years, my audio has always worked and the last “broken” update I’ve had is years ago. You sound like you have absolutely no clue how to work with/manage Linux and definitely used a distro that is not for you! And that is that!
Linux has been my daily driver for 26 years now and in all those years I’ve had to reinstall it only twice. For me and many, the “year of Linux desktop” lies far in the past