9front, by far the best operating system in the whole world, pushed out a new release, titled “GEFS SERVICE PACK 1“. Even with only a few changes, this is still, as always, a more monumental, important, and groundbreaking release than any other operating system release in history. Everything changes, today, because exec() now supports shell-scripts as interpreter in #!, improved sam scrolling, TLS by default in ircrc, and more.
You’re already running 9front, of course, but if you’re one of the few holdouts still using something else, download GEFS SERVICE PACK 1 and install it.
I dont disagree, but why do you consider it better than anything else. QNX for example has show that a microkernel is vastly preferable for heart monitors. TRON has shown that all microwaves need a tiny system to work. (there is now a hundred billion tron devices in the world active)
I dont want to be crude, but plan9 whilst revolutionary is not “that great” in modern standards. But i get your point.