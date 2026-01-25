9front GEFS SERVICE PACK 1 released

9front, by far the best operating system in the whole world, pushed out a new release, titled “GEFS SERVICE PACK 1“. Even with only a few changes, this is still, as always, a more monumental, important, and groundbreaking release than any other operating system release in history. Everything changes, today, because exec() now supports shell-scripts as interpreter in #!, improved sam scrolling, TLS by default in ircrc, and more.

You’re already running 9front, of course, but if you’re one of the few holdouts still using something else, download GEFS SERVICE PACK 1 and install it.